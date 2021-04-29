News18 Evening Digest: Centre Says 1 Cr Doses Still with States, New Rules for Home Isolation of Mild Covid-19 Cases & Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: 1 Cr Doses Still with States, More Stocks in 2-3 Days, Says Health Minister on Vaccine Shortage

Denying allegation of vaccine shortages in states, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccine has been allotted to states as per their performance. He said that 16 crore doses have been delivered to the state out of which only 15 crore have been administered. READ MORE

Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines for Home Isolation of Mild Covid-19 Cases, Check Here

The health ministry on Thursday issued the “Revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases", in which it advised against attempting to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should be administered only in a hospital setting. The guidelines stated that systemic oral steroids are not indicated in mild cases and if the symptoms (persistent fever, worsening cough etc.) persist beyond seven days, the treating doctor should be consulted for treatment with low-dose oral steroids. READ MORE

Vaccination Vexation: Here are the Key Challenges Plaguing India’s Covid Fight

A total of about 13 million people in India, mostly in the 18-44 age group, registered for Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday, though they would have to wait for a jab till the end of May or longer. But the number that should actually grab more attention is that on the same day, only about 2.2 million vaccinations of the eligible groups were carried out across the country, a nearly 50% drop from the record 4.3 million-plus vaccinations carried out on April 5. READ MORE

Why MP, Maharashtra Got More Oxygen Than They Asked For, but Delhi Less: HC Asks Centre

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre as to why Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than they asked for while Delhi’s allocation was not increased as per the request of the AAP government. The query was put to the Centre by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli which during the hearing said the central government has to either show some justification for this or “make amends" now that the situation has been brought to its attention. READ MORE

Manmohan Singh Discharged from AIIMS after Recovering from Covid-19

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he was admitted for coronavirus. Singh was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on April 19 after testing positive for Covid-19. READ MORE

After Slight Dip in Cases, Uttar Pradesh Extends Weekend Lockdown Till Tuesday

In view of the increasing Corona infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the ongoing weekend lockdown by one more day. Now the lockdown in the State will begin from Friday 8pm and will end on Tuesday 7am. Significantly since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh Corona cases. During this time all necessary services will continue, however, those who will roam needlessly will be strictly dealt with. READ MORE

Sunil Chhetri is Giving Access of His Twitter Account to ‘Few Captains’ to Amplify Covid-19 Information

Sunil Chhetri, fondly called ‘Captain. Leader. Legend’, saluted some “real life captains" as he urged people to help each other in these difficult coronavirus times, where thousands are dying everyday due to lack of medical assistance and information. The Indian men’s football team and Bengaluru FC captain said these “real life captain" give him hope and motivation and he wants to participate in the social media drive that is going on to help people find oxygen, beds and ventilators. READ MORE

MI vs RR Live Score, IPL 2021 Today’s Match: Jaiswal & Buttler Start Well for Rajasthan

After a cautious start, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler are starting to deal in boundaries now. They have now taken the score to 47-0 in 6 overs. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here