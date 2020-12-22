News18 Evening Digest: Centre Says UK Covid-19 Strain Not Seen in India So Far and Other Top Stories

New Covid Strain Found in UK Has Not Been Seen in India So Far, Says Centre

Amid scare over the new Covid-19 strain scare, health ministry today said that after almost five-and-a-half months, India has witnessed less than three lakh active cases. "Currently, the active cases are less than three per cent of overall cases. There has been a decrease in average daily new cases in the past seven weeks," Rajesh Bhushan, secretary of the ministry, said. READ MORE

What is The New Covid Strain and is The Mutation More Dangerous? All Your Questions Answered

There is growing alarm across the globe after scientists in UK described a newly identified variant of the coronavirus that appears to be more contagious than, and genetically distinct from, more established variants. The new variant is being called VUI-202012/01 - the first "Variant Under Investigation" in the UK in December 2020. Even as scientists hunt for more information about the variant, its impact is already being felt – the mutation has been linked to a recent surge in cases in UK, and several countries have imposed restrictions on travellers from the UK. READ MORE

J&K DDC Election Results: BJP Leads in Jammu, Opens Account in Srinagar as Aijaz Hussain Wins Balhama Seat

Crediting the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work of party workers for his success, Hussain said the DDC election was a fight between the BJP and rest of the parties. "This is a win for the BJP. The propaganda has been bust as people have shown their faith in the prime minister and his policies. This is a message that nationalists are prospering in Kashmir," he told reporters. READ MORE

Prominent Baloch Activist Karima Baloch, Who Escaped Pakistan in 2016, Found Dead in Canada

Prominent Baloch activist Karima Baloch, who had escaped Pakistan in 2016, was found dead in Toronto, Canada. She had gone missing from Toronto on Sunday. Karima was a vocal critic of Pakistan and spoke against the atrocities on the Baloch people. According to sources, ISI is suspected behind the killing. She was vocal against forced disappearances in Pakistan by agencies. Police found her body drowned off an island near Toronto’s lakeshore, local sources told India Today. READ MORE

Pollution Deaths in India Rose to 1.67 Million in 2019 Leading to Losses Worth 1.36% of GDP: Lancet Report

Toxic air killed more people in India in 2019 than in 2017, The Lancet said a Lancet report shared by the government on Tuesday, with 1.67 million deaths accounting for 18% of all fatalities. India, whose cities top global pollution lists, faces a growing economic as well as human toll from bad air quality, which was linked to 1.24 million, or 12.5% of total deaths in the previous such study for 2017. READ MORE

India Scored a Dismal 36 in Test Against Australia. But Why is Sunny Leone Getting Trolled For it?

India was recently on the receiving end of much ridicule and jokes after the Virat Kohli-led team scored 36 before getting all out during its latest test series against Australia in Adelaide. The spectacular loss might go down in history as one of the lowest test cricket scores in history. And the lowest India has ever made in international cricket. READ MORE