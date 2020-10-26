News18 Evening Digest: Centre Says Will Bring New Law to Tackle Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Sensex Plunges 540 Pts as RIL Stocks Drag and Other Top Stories

Will Bring New Law This Year to Tackle Pollution in Delhi-NCR, Centre Tells SC

The central government will soon bring a new law to deal specifically with the issue of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the a legislation is being contemplated on the subject and that a draft of the proposed law should be ready in 4-5 days. Read More

With 2022 UP Polls in Sight, Yogi Govt's Spotlight Back on Ansaris and Organised Crime

After more than three years in power, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath displayed confidence about his government’s grip on law and order and claimed a successful offensive against organised crime in the state, the perception was dented by the killing of eight policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur district in July. Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey’s sensational crime and undeniable proof of political and administrative patronage to him punctured the government’s claims of reining in the mafia. Read More

Sensex Plunges 540 Points as Reliance Industries, Private Banks Stocks Drag

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 540 points on Monday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amid negative cues from global markets. After tanking 737 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground to end 540 points or 1.33 per cent lower at 40,145.50. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 162.60 points or 1.36 per cent to 11,767.75. Read More

Astronomers Discover Rare New Exoplanet Called ‘Hot Neptune’ That Shouldn't Exist

Astronomers have been puzzled for many years about the presence and absence of planets the size of Neptune which are placed closely to their respective stars. A team of scientists and astronomers at the University of Kansas have now discovered a new and extremely rare exoplanet called a hot Neptune. This new discovery may shed some light on the planetary oddity about the exoplanet that has been puzzling astronomers. Read More

Google Pay Temporarily Unavailable On Apple App Store, iPhone Users May See Payment Failures

Digital payments app Google Pay has been briefly taken down from the Apple App Store. Searching for the Google Pay (erstwhile Google Tez) app on Apple's App Store doesn't show the app anymore. Google says that the app has been pulled temporary due to an issue and users will soon be able to download an updated Google Pay app. This is not the first time the app has been taken down from an app market due to some issue. In August, Google Pay went off the Google Play Store briefly due to an error, which was reportedly fixed by Google within few hours. Read More

Kareena Kapoor Khan Puts Baby Bump on Full Display as She Steps Out in Mumbai

Mommy-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan made no attempts to hide her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Mumbai city on Sunday noon. Kareena and hubby Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby together after Taimur and fans can't wait for the good news to be announced sooner than later. The actress, who recently shot for Laal Singh Chaddha in New Delhi, was seen in a denim shirt and black leggings as she was snapped outside her residence. Read More