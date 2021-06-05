News18 Evening Digest: Centre Serves Notice to Twitter on New IT Rules, Maha Announces 5-Level Unlock Plan and Other Top Stories

‘Comply or Face Consequences’: Centre Serves Final Notice to Twitter on New IT Rules

The government on Saturday issued a notice to Twitter giving it one last chance to “immediately" comply with the new IT rules and warned that failure to adhere to the norms will lead to the platform losing exemption from liability under the IT Act. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that Twitter’s refusal to comply with the rules demonstrated the microblogging site’s “lack of commitment and efforts towards providing a safe experience for the people of India on its platform". Read More

Maharashtra Lockdown: Breaking Down the Five Levels of Unlock | Check Rules

Maharashtra has announced a five-step unlock plan from Monday, in a late night order on Friday. Under the new guidelines, the state’s districts will be divided into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies. Read More

‘Heads Should Roll’: Union Minister Attacks Rahul Gandhi’s Vaccine Criticism, Points to ‘Punjab Scam’

The BJP on Saturday sought a probe into alleged profiteering by the Congress government in Punjab by selling COVID vaccines to private hospitals, and said that “heads should roll". The party fielded Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to target the Amarinder Singh government, with the BJP leader asserting that the state dispensation’s decision to withdraw the controversial order shows that there was something “fishy" in the matter. Read More

Amid Rise in Paediatric Covid Cases, a List of Vaccines That May be Available for Kids in India

Even as experts say that the children rarely develop severe forms of Covid-19, the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra have recently seen a spike in paediatric Covid cases, and some deaths too. Not only instances of coronavirus, some cases of paediatric black fungus have been reported too. World Health Organization’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had told News18 that till vaccines are available for children, more and more parents and teachers need to get vaccinated to protect them from contracting the virus. Read More

Naagin Actor Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape of a Minor

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a minor. He was arrested from Mumbai’s Vasai area. Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) Act, 2012." The actor is remanded in police custody by Vasai court, according to Patil. Read More

