News18 Evening Digest: Centre Writes to 8 States on 'Sudden' Covid Surge and Other Top Stories

Enhance Testing, Vaccination Pace: Centre’s Message to States on ‘Sudden’ Covid Surge

Amid a sharp jump in Covid-19 cases in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Delhi, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Jharkhand, advising the states to enhance Covid-19 testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness and increase pace and coverage of vaccination. READ MORE

PM Modi Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stones of Projects Worth Over Rs 17,500 Cr in Haldwani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore here ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand. The unveiling of projects by Modi included the inauguration of six worth Rs 3,420 crore and laying the foundation stones of 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore. READ MORE

Saudi Arabia Boosts Covid Pandemic Measures at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of infections in months. Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Kaaba, the black cubic structure towards which Muslims around the world pray. READ MORE

Facebook ‘Friend’ Dupes UP Teacher of Rs 32 Lakh

The Noida Police has launched an investigation after a cyber thug allegedly conned a city resident of Rs 42 lakh after befriending her over social media, officials said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old woman, who lives in Sector 45 here and works as a teacher, told the police that she befriended the man on Facebook and several conversations later she fell for the con trap, the officials said. READ MORE

Bollywood Producer Vijay Galani Passes Away in London

Famous Bollywood producer Vijay Galani passed away, on December 29, in London. Producer Galani was suffering from blood cancer, which was diagnosed a few months ago. Vijay Galani is known as the producer of a few big budget films in Bollywood including Salman Khan’s 2010 film Veer. READ MORE

ICC ODI Men’s Player of The Year: Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan Among Nominees

The ICC on Thursday revealed the nominees for its Men’s ODI Player of the Year award for 2021. Pakistan batter Babar Azam, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, South Africa batter Janneman Malan and Ireland batter Paul Stirling are the four nominees. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.