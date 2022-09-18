News18 Evening Digest: Chandigarh University Says Accused Shared Her Own 'Private Video' With Boyfriend, No Clips of Other Students Found and Other Top Stories

Chandigarh University Row: ‘Accused Shared Own Video With Boyfriend, No Clips of Other Students Found’; Punjab CM Orders High-level Probe

A massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday evening over a leaked video of the girl’s hostel bathroom that was allegedly shot by a female student at the varsity. READ MORE

On Camera: ACB Official Pushed, Cornered by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ‘Supporters’ Before Arrest

Days after Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch, a video released by the ACB can spell more trouble for the AAP leader. He was held two days ago after raids at his residence and four other locations in south Delhi in connection with a corruption case related to recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board. READ MORE

Modi Birthday Auction: PM’s NCC Card, Ayodhya Temple Replica Among ‘Most Auctioned’ Items

The grand auction to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday kicked off yesterday as he turned 72. The online auction of mementos or gifts given to the PM began on Saturday and there were some items that topped the list for the most sought after gifts and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s NCC alumni card was among them. READ MORE

UK: Roller-Skater Almost Collides With King Charles’ Car; ‘No Malicious Intent’ Says Cops | Watch

A local roller-skater almost collided with a car carrying King Charles III to perform a vigil beside Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on Saturday. READ MORE

Direct Tax Collections Jump 23% To Rs 7 Lakh Crore During Current Fiscal So Far; Check Details

In another indication of a post-pandemic economic recovery, India’s direct tax collections continue to grow at a robust pace in the current financial year so far. Direct tax collections jumped 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7 lakh crore during the financial year 2022-23 so far. READ MORE

Jacqueline Fernandez Called Sukesh ‘The Man of Her Dreams’ and Wanted To Marry Him: Reports

Jacqueline Fernanzed has landed in legal trouble over her alleged involvement in Rs 200 crore extortion case which also involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Bollywood actress has been quizzed by ED and the Delhi Police multiple times in connection to the case. Now, it has been reported that Jacqueline was even planning to marry sukesh and considered him the ‘man of her dreams’. READ MORE

Covid Positive Mohammed Shami Out of Australia T20Is, Umesh Yadav Named Replacement

The BCCI on Sunday afternoon confirmed that fast bowler Mohammed Shami will part of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia as he has tested testing positive for covid. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as his replacement. READ MORE

