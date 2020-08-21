News18 Evening Digest: Change Likely in JEE, NEET Dates and Other Top Stories

Top Govt Officials to Hold Meeting as Students Question Rush to Hold JEE, NEET amid Covid Surge

The dates for the JEE and NEET, which are held for admission to premier engineering and medical schools of the country, may be delayed by a few more days amid a demand by students, sources have told CNN-News18. Government sources said a decision on pushing the dates for the entrance exams back by a few days is likely to be taken after August 25. Education ministry officials are also set to hold meetings with health and home ministry officials to decide on the safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic. READ MORE

All 9 Trapped in Fire at Underground Hydroelectric Plant in Telangana Killed

At least nine people died after a fire broke out inside a hydroelectric plant in Telangana late on Thursday night, a senior government official confirmed on Friday. Six bodies have been recovered by rescue teams so far and efforts are on to pull out the others from the underground plant. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a CID inquiry into the incident and a detailed report will be submitted to the state government. READ MORE

Can't Allow Ganpati Festival in Maharashtra This Year as it Involves Uncontrollable Crowds: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not inclined to permit festivities during Ganpati festival in Maharashtra this year as the crowd becomes uncontrollable at such events. Citing the Covid-19 pandemic, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde maintained that Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, by their very nature, involve large crowds. The court was hearing a matter related to opening of certain Jain temples in Mumbai for Paryushan, the annual purification rituals for the community. READ MORE

CBI Begins Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case, Brings in Actor's Cook for Inquiry

After the Supreme Court nod, the CBI on Friday started its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case as it collected relevant documents and reports from the Mumbai police. In the morning, CBI officials brought in Rajput's cook for inquiry at DRDO and IAF guest house in suburban Santa Cruz, where the visiting probe team members are staying. READ MORE

Does French Film 'Cuties' Really Sexualise Teen Girls? Here's Why Netflix Had to Apologise

After the global controversy regarding the Netflix show Indian matchmaking, the OTT platform seems to have run into more serious trouble after it was accused of sexualizing a poster of an award-winning French film 'Cuties' featuring a group of teenage girls. As the poster caused outrage, several persons have been seeking a ban on the release of the film. A petition against the film's release on the OTT platform has amassed 30,000 signatures. As outrage grew, Netflix even responded to the controversy and apologised for the poster. READ ON