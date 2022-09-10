News18 Evening Digest: Charles III Proclaimed Britain's New King; Rs 12 cr Seized in Bengal & Other Top Stories

Charles III Proclaimed Britain’s New King, Vows to Follow ‘Inspiring’ Queen Elizabeth in Historic Ceremony

Charles III pledged to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and serve for the rest of his life as he was formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony on Saturday in St James’s Palace, London, UK. The 73-year-old head of state told the Accession Council that he would strive to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday aged 96. READ MORE

ED Recovers Rs 12 Cr Cash from Kolkata Businessman’s Properties; Political Slugfest in Bengal Again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday recovered over Rs 12 crore during the raids at six premises linked to a Kolkata-based businessman. A total of eight machines have been brought to count the cash. It carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 10 in connection with an ongoing probe related to the mobile gaming application. READ MORE

Brahmastra Box Office Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Film Earns Rs 75 Cr Worldwide; Alia Has Best Reaction

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has finally ended the dry spell in Bollywood as the film got a bumper opening at the box office. The Ayan Mukerji directorial opened to a staggering Rs 75 crores worldwide. This comes as a sigh of big relief for the Hindi film industry which was going through a tough time with back to back flops, barring a handful of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and The Kashmir Files. READ MORE

‘Science Not Their Priority’: J’khand, Bihar Raise Eyebrows as They Skip Event Opened by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated a first of its kind Centre-State Science Conclave in Ahmedabad, an event skipped by Jharkhand and Bihar. The event, organised at Science City in Ahmedabad, was attended by all states, except the two eastern states who are yet to give an official reason for being absent. “This shows that science and innovation are not a priority for these two state governments,” sources in the BJP told News18. READ MORE

Noida Twin Towers: Supertech to Submit Structural Audit Reports of Demolished Towers by This Month

The Noida Authority has directed Supertech to submit the structural audit reports of the now-demolished twin towers, Apex and Ceyanne, by September 28. The authority had on September 7 issued a detailed roadmap to complete the post demolition work at the towers, which included this instruction. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here