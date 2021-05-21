News18 Evening Digest: Children at High Risk in 3rd Wave, Chipko Movt Leader Sundarlal Bahuguna Dies of Covid-19 & Other Top Stories

Third Wave of Covid-19 and Children: What You Need to Know About India’s Strategy and Vaccines for Kids

Even as India grapples with the second wave of Covid-19 that left health systems across the country crumbling, experts are already calling for preparations for the third wave, which they predict will hit the country later this year. They have warned children would be affected by the third wave. READ MORE

Stronger Immune System is Making Young Covid-19 Patients Very Sick in Second Wave: Report

Doctors have said that a large number of young aged between 18 and 45 are suffering from severe symptoms, partly due to their stronger immune system. According to a report, the reason behind the development, a cytokine storm, occurs when the body starts attacking its own cells and tissues in an attempt to kill the virus. It is suffered by the elderly as well, but due to their relatively weaker immune system, the impact is milder and often not fatal. READ MORE

Sundarlal Bahuguna, the Face Behind Chipko Movement, Dies of Covid-19; PM Says It’s a ‘Monumental Loss’

Environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna, famous for leading a movement against deforestation five decades ago, died of Covid-19 at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Rishikesh, on Friday. He was 94. The hospital administration said his oxygen levels had been dipping since Thursday noon. Despite efforts, his life could not be saved. READ MORE

‘I Have CD of Honeytrap Scandal’, Says Congress’ Kamal Nath; Accuses BJP of Botching Covid-19 Death Toll Data

Almost a year after losing power amid a massive political upheaval, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath raked up the contentious honey trap scam on Friday and said that he had an original CD of the scandal. READ MORE

Shashi Tharoor Has a Suggestion for Pharmacists Coming Up With ‘Unpronounceable’ Medicine Names

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s words have often left Indians on the Internet in a farrago. After his classic “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist," which even made its way into Tintin comics, Tharoor now has a new word to send people running to their dictionaries. READ MORE

Himalayan Peaks Visible from UP’s Saharanpur Due to Low Pollution, Majestic Photos Go Viral

As the country continues to fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Saharanpur were in for a pleasant surprise after the snow-clad Himalayas were visible from the Uttar Pradesh town for the second year in a row. Restriction on movement due to the second wave as well as some heavy rainfall made it possible for the snow-clad peaks to appear despite being hundreds of kilometres away. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here