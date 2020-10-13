News18 Evening Digest: China Claims India 'Illegally' Set up Ladakh Union Territory, Minor Girl Dies by Suicide after Rape and Other Top Stories

China Claims India 'Illegally' Set up Ladakh Union Territory, Opposes Building of 44 Key Bridges

Responding to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating 44 key bridges built in areas of strategic importance, China on Tuesday said it was strongly opposed to the move and that it did not recognise the Union Territory of Ladakh "illegally" set up by India. China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said neither side should take actions that would complicate the situation. The comments came a day after the seventh round of military talks between the two nations.

Minor Girl Dies by Suicide after Being Allegedly Kidnapped and Raped by 3 Men in Chitrakoot

Amid mounting anger over the Hathras case, another incident surfaced from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped by three men and raped for several hours. The girl was then left at a nursery with her hands and legs tied. The family said the girl died by suicide on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Kaumraha Ka Purva village which falls under the jurisdiction of Kotwali area of Chitrakoot.

'Turned Secular, a Term You Hated?' It's Maha Guv vs Thackeray in 'Letter War' Over Reopening of Temples

letter battle' ensued between Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor BS Koshyari on Tuesday over reopening of religious places during the 'unlocking' process amid coronavirus. As Koshyari questioned the CM's "sudden secularism", Thackeray was quick to hit back with "don't need Hindutva lessons from anyone" message.

EU Countries Adopt Common Travel Guidelines Amid Pandemic

European Union countries on Tuesday approved a series of guidelines aimed at facilitating free movement across the bloc and avoiding further disruption during the coronavirus pandemic. During a meeting in Luxembourg, envoys for the 27 member states agreed on a common approach to travel restrictions and testing to help citizens and workers get more clarity on how they can transit across the continent.

Protestors of Tanishq Ad are Using Charlie Hebdo to Defend Outrage for Hindu-Muslim Couple Story

An advertisement showing Hindu-Muslim marriage by jewelry brand Tanishq triggered backlash on Internet with netizens claiming that it promoted 'Love Jehad', a term used to define Muslim men marrying Hindu women. Tanishq pulled the advertisement after the controversy, but the debate hasn't ended. Now, mention of Charlie Hebdo has entered the debate too and is trending on Twitter.

'Boycott Mirzapur 2' Trend: Ali Fazal Says He Will Continue to Raise His Voice on Important Issues

Recently, #BoycottMirzapur2 trended on Twitter as a section of the internet was unhappy with actor Ali Fazal's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act. The actor had participated in the Anti-CAA protests and was vocal about the issues. Ali had previously urged his fans not to be at the mercy of a trend. Now, in a recent interview, Ali has said that he will continue to raise his voice about important issues in the country despite facing backlash.

No National Competitions Unless All States Allow Reopening of Pools: Swimming Federation of India

Swimming Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of conducting any competition in the country unless the pools are reopened for training in all the states following the coronavirus-induced break. Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced the reopening of pools used for training of sports persons across the country from October 15.