News18 Evening Digest: China Returns 5 Civilians Who Went Missing from Arunachal and Other Top Stories

PLA Returns 5 Civilians Who Went Missing from Arunachal Amid India-China Border Standoff

Five youths who were allegedly abducted by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China near the McMahon line in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri were released on Saturday in Anjaw district, around 1,000 km away. The youths were handed over to the Indian Army by the PLA after completing necessary formalities, Tezpur-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Harsh Warrdhan Pande said.

Anxious About Not Clearing NEET, Tamil Nadu Girl Kills Self One Day Ahead of Test

A Madurai-based MBBS aspirant Jyothy Sridurga ended her life just a day ahead of the National cum Eligibility entrance test (NEET) for the current year, becoming the second student from Tamil Nadu within a week to die by suicide out of fear and anxiety towards the test. Sridurga left behind a suicide note.

US Signs Defence Cooperation Deal with Maldives Amidst China's Growing Presence in Indian Ocean

The US has signed a framework for defence cooperation with the Maldives to deepen engagement in support of maintaining peace and security in the strategic Indian Ocean, the Pentagon has announced, as the Trump administration looks for strengthening alliances in the Indo-Pacific to counter China's growing presence in the region. The framework for defence and security relationship was signed in Philadelphia on September 10 between Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for South and Southeast Asia Reed Werner and Maldivian Minister of Defence Mariya Didi.

Ex-CBI Chief Calls Swami Agnivesh’s Death ‘Good Riddance’, Internet Says This isn't Hinduism

Even as tributes and condolences poured in for social activist Swami Agnivesh, who passed away on Friday, a retired police officer has caused outrage by calling the renowned activist an "anti-Hindu in saffron robes" and referring to his death as "good riddance". Taking to social media platform Twitter, IPS officer M Nageswara Rao mounted a scathing attack on Agnivesh, who was often under attack by Hindu extremists for his comments and beliefs.

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passed away at 35. He breathed his last on Saturday morning. As per reports, he had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same. He died due to kidney failure. Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer.

IPL 2020: Ali Khan Becomes First USA Cricketer to Join Tournament as KKR Come Calling

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders have replaced Harry Gurney with fast bowler Ali Khan from USA for IPL 2020 in UAE. The bowler was on KKR's radar as a standby player last season as well. The 29-year-old comes in on the back of a good season with the Trinbago Knight Riders, the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR, in which they won all 12 matches to seal the title. In CPL 2020, he took eight wickets in eight matches with an economy rate of 7.43.