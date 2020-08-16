News18 Evening Digest: Chinese Man With Hawala Link Tried to Spy on Dalai Lama and Other Top Stories

Chinese Man with Hawala Link 'Bribed' Monks Living in Delhi's Tibetan Colony to 'Spy' on Dalai Lama

A 42-year-old Chinese man, identified as Charlie Peng who is accused in Rs 1,000 crore worth cross-border money laundering racket, had been bribing some 'lamas' (Buddhist spiritual monk) in Delhi's Majnu ka Tila to gather information on Dalai Lama and his associate, the Income Tax department found in its probe on Sunday. Read More

'Gau Rakshaks' Brutally Thrash J&K Man, Raise ‘Goli Maro’ Slogans After His Son Drives Cows Away From Fields

A group of cow vigilantes attacked and injured a 48-year-old shepherd in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir after his son drove a few cows away from their pastureland. The victim, Mohammad Asghar was beaten up by nearly 20-strong mob in the Garri Gabbar village. Asghar received serious injuries and is currently under treatment at a hospital. Read More

A Kashmir Protest That Wasn’t: Thin Turnout, Covid-19 and Pakistan’s Own-Goal

The demonstration outside the Indian High Commission on Independence Day this year turned out to be a non-event as less than hundred Pakistan-backed demonstrators turned up to protest against the Indian government over Kashmir. But the small number tells a story, and it’s not just about the Covid times. Read On

'You Will Always Be My Captain, Grateful for Faith You Showed in Me': Virat Kohli after Dhoni’s Retirement

India captain Virat Kohli paid tribute to his predecessor MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, saying 'you'll always be my captain'. In a video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Kohli said he was 'grateful' for the faith and support Dhoni showed in him. Read More

Did the Real Life Annabelle Doll Escape From the Warren Museum? Here's the Truth

If 2020 wasn't cursed enough already, there may be a new addition to the already dreadful year: The escape of a possessed doll. 'Annabelle' who became popular to audiences from film The Conjuring universe, and later went on to have her own movie sequels, has seem to have resurfaced. Starting from 14th August, a rumor went viral on social media, that the Annabelle doll had 'escaped' from the Ed and Lorraine Warren’s Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA. Read More