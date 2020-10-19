News18 Evening Digest: Chinese Soldier Captured in Ladakh's Demchok, Calcutta HC Says Puja Pandals No-Entry Zones and Other Top Stories

Chinese Soldier Captured in Ladakh's Demchok, Army Sources Say May Have Entered Inadvertently

A solider of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was captured near the Demchok area of Ladakh on Monday after he strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said. The Chinese soldier was identified as Wang Ya Long and he is being provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it said. Read More

Calcutta High Court Says Bengal Durga Puja Pandals No-Entry Zones, Only Organisers to Be Allowed

The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal administration to declare all Durga Puja pandals in the state as 'No-Entry Zones'. While bigger pujas will have to restrict entry 10 metres ahead of the pandals, smaller ones will have no entry zones from 5 metes. All puja committees will have to display 'No-Entry' boards at the demarcated areas. Read More

China's Economy Bounces Back after Coronavirus Slump, Posts 4.9% Growth Between July and September

China's economy, which suffered a 6.8% slump in the first quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic -- the worst in 44 years -- bounced back posting 4.9% growth between July and September buoyed by the government's sweeping efforts to stimulate demand and consumption. The world's second-largest economy, the first to have been hit by the Covid-19 early this year and the earliest to have recovered while the rest of the world reeled under the pandemic lockdowns, grew faster than the 3.2% growth posted in Q2, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday. Read More

Rajkummar Rao's Deleted Scene from 'Trapped' Where He Sucks on a Condom Goes Viral after 5 Years

Social media can be a place for memories and nostalgia. And that's exactly what filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane seems to be indulging in this Monday on the photosharing platform, Instagram. The filmmaker, who is known for films like Dev D, Udaan, and Lootera, took to Instagram to share a five-year-old photo featuring actor Rajkummar Rao. In the photo, which appears to be a still from a shoot, featured Rao sucking on a condom while sitting and contemplating in his room. Read More

Twitter Claims 'Technical' Error of Tagging J&K in China Resolved, But Issue is Persistent

Twitter India has claimed to have resolved a controversial issue pertaining to the geographical location tag on a live video posted by national security analyst, Nitin Gokhale. Yesterday, a live video of Leh’s Hall of Fame memorial in India’s Ladakh Union Territory, posted on Twitter by Gokhale, was erroneously tagged as being located in Jammu and Kashmir, which in turn was marked as being part of China. As controversy erupted on the matter, a Twitter India spokesperson has confirmed to News18 that the tag occurred as a result of a “technical issue”, which has reportedly been resolved now. Read More

IPL 2020 Stats Review: 'Super' Sunday, Bat-First Not An Advantage, Tough Week For RR & SRH

An unbelievable, thrilling and nail-biting end to another great week in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE. Three Super Overs on a Super Sunday - it could not have got any better! Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) appear to be the firm favourites and occupy the number 1 and 2 positions four weeks into the tournament. We look at the trends and patterns that have emerged or got broken this week, players and teams who have stood out and some other interesting observations. Read More