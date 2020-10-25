News18 Evening Digest: Chirag Paswan Says Nitish Kumar will be Jailed if LJP Comes to Power and Other Top Stories

Bihar Elections 2020: Nitish Kumar Will be Behind Bars if LJP Comes to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday threatened to jail JD(U) supremo and chief minister Nitish Kumar if his party comes to power in the state. Addressing an election rally in Dumraon, Buxar, Chirag said, "Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power." Calling for a Nitish-free government in Bihar, Paswan appealed to voters to choose the BJP in seats where the LJP has not put up candidates.

Auto Driver Jumps to Death During Interrogation, Kin Allege Assault in Custody; Delhi Police ASI Suspended

An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police was suspended and two constables sent to district lines after a 45-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died in police custody in south Delhi on Sunday morning, officials said. The family members of Dharambir, a resident of Najafgarh, said the police assaulted him brutally in custody leading to his death.

Mumbai Man Posed as Film Star to Lure Minors Online, Sold Child Porn to International Clients: CBI

The CBI has booked a Mumbai-based small time TV artist for allegedly running an international racket of selling sexually explicit content comprising minors from abroad, obtained by enticing and blackmailing them on Instagram, officials said Sunday. He contacted over 1,000 users including minors between 10-16 years of age across the United States, Europe, and South Asian countries using photo sharing application Instagram, they said.

After Macron's Defence of Prophet Cartoons, Imran Khan Accuses French President of 'Attacking Islam'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday of "attacking Islam", after the European leader criticised Islamists and defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed. Khan's comments follow statements Macron made last week after a French teacher was beheaded near Paris after he had shown cartoons of the Prophet during a class he was leading on free speech.

Lucky Mistake: US Man Wins Two $1 Million Lotteries after Carelessly Buying Identical Tickets

In what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two $1 million jackpots. Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a $2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realized that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Stay Against Arrest from HC in Molestation Case Filed by Wife

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stay against the arrest of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a molestation case filed here by his estranged wife against him and his four family members, according to his counsel. The actor's lawyer Nadeem Zafar Zaidi said the high court has stayed the arrest of Nawazuddin, his two brothers Fayazuddin and Ayazuddin and mother Mehrunissa. The third brother, Munazuddin, however, failed to get the relief from the court, Zaidi said.