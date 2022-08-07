News18 Evening Digest: CID Summons Assam Bizman Linked to J'khand MLAs’ Cash Haul & Other Top Stories

Assam Bizman Linked to Jharkhand MLAs’ Cash Seizure? CID Summons Him for Questioning Tomorrow

In another turn in the investigation into the cash seizure from three Jharkhand MLAs, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has summoned Ashok Dhanuka, a businessman from Assam, to Kolkata at 10 am on Monday. READ MORE

PM Hails ‘Cooperative Federalism’ at NITI Aayog Meet, Says Collective Effort Helped India Emerge from Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the collective efforts of all the states in the spirit of cooperative federalism as the force that helped India emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. Addressing the seventh meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said, “Every state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India’s fight against Covid. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader.” READ MORE

ISRO’s First Flight of SSLV Rocket Dashes Hopes; A Look at Space Body’s Some of the Failed Missions

In yet another setback for India’s space agency on its launch missions, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said the satellites onboard its maiden Small Satellite Launch Vehicle “are no longer usable” after the SSLV-D1 placed them in an elliptical orbit instead of a circular one. READ MORE

UP Minister ‘Flees’ After Court’s Guilty Order in Arms Act Case; ‘Matter Not Listed for Final Verdict’, Leader Says

Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan, found guilty in a three-decade-old Arms Acts case, was accused of disappearing from a Kanpur court on Saturday “without furnishing bail bonds” before the quantum of punishment was decided. The minister, however, defended his actions stating his case “wasn’t listed for the final verdict”. READ MORE

Abhishek Bachchan Dances To Salman Khan’s O O Jane Jaana, Offers To Take Off Shirt; Fan Calls It ‘Awkward’

It is a sight to behold! Abhishek Bachchan, who is married to Aishwarya Rai, was seen dancing to two of Salman Khan’s songs as part of an Instagram challenge. The actor, on Sunday, took to the social media platform to share a video in which he, his Bluffmaster co-star Riteish Deshmukh and social media influencer Kusha Kapila were participating in the challenge — ‘Put a finger down if you know the song — Bollywood 1998 edition.’ READ MORE

CWG 2022: India Boxer Amit Panghal Wins Men’s Flyweight Gold in Birmingham

India boxer Amit Panghal stormed to CWG 2022 gold after beating Kiaran MacDonald of England 5-0 in the final bout of men’s flyweight class in Birmingham on Sunday. Panghal’s gold was India’s 15th of the ongoing Games. READ MORE

