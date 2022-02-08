News18 Evening Digest: CM Bommai Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges for Next 3 Days Amid Karnataka Hijab Row and Other Stories

Karnataka Hijab Row: CM Bommai Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges for Next 3 Days | 10 Points

As protests for and against the ‘hijab’ intensified at schools or colleges in different parts of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday appealed to students to maintain peace and to not give any inflammatory statements. The Karnataka High Court also began hearing the petitions filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning hijab restriction in college. The bench will continue to hear the matter on Wednesday. READ MORE

Nitish Bharadwaj: Don’t Think Anyone Else Could Play Bheem in Mahabharata Like Praveen Kumar Sobti | Exclusive

Actor Praveen Kumar Sobti, famous for his stint as Bheem in BR Chopra’s mythological television show Mahabharata, passed away on Monday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 74. Sobti breathed his last at his Ashok Vihar residence in Delhi. READ MORE

Channi, Mann, Captain or Badal – Who’ll Win? News18’s Ground Reports as Punjab Set to Vote

After much suspense, the Congress, on February 6, announced the name of Charanjit Singh Channi over Navjot Singh Sidhu as the CM face. “A man from a poor family has been chosen,” said Rahul Gandhi as he made the announcement at a virtual rally in politically significant Malwa region. Gandhi’s emphasis on Channi’s background indicated the party has its caste matrix worked out. The party feels the “sympathy card” due to the Enforcement Directorate raids and the arrest of his nephew, with Channi saying his three-decade career is spotless, could work in its favour. READ MORE

Mumbai Will be Unlocked by Month-End But Masks, Social Distancing to Stay, Says Mayor as Covid Cases Ebb

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday announced that the city will be unlocked by the end of February as coronavirus cases decline but added that masks and social distancing would still have to be followed. READ MORE

With Focus Firmly on ODI World Cup, India Begin New Zealand Series With One Off T20

The Indian women’s cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 here on Wednesday. READ MORE

Munmun Dutta Arrested? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Reveals What Really Happened

Reports on Monday claimed that Munmun Dutta, best known as Babita ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was arrested with regard to the casteist slur case. The actress was reportedly questioned for hours and released on bail. As soon as the rumours spread like wildfire, Munmun cleared the air around the legal proceeding. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.