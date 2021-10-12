News18 Evening Digest: Coal Minister Says 'Govt in Process to Replenish Stock' and Other Top Stories

‘No Reason to Panic’: After Meeting PM Modi, Coal Min Says ‘Govt Replenishing Stock’

Amid the reports of the coal crisis which could lead to power cuts across the country, Union Power Minister RK Singh and Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to increase transportation of coal. As per sources, the government is looking to utilise large imported coal-based power plants to meet the electricity demand. Read More

Amit Khare, Man Behind NEP 2020, Appointed Advisor to PM Modi

Former Secretary (HRD), Information and Broadcasting (I&B)- Amit Khare, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch Jharkhand cadre was appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. On September 30, Khare retired as the secretary (higher education). Read More

Government to Remove Restrictions on Domestic Flight Capacity From October 18

Government removes restrictions on domestic aviation capacity from Oct 18. The government had capped domestic flight capacity since May 2020. Currently domestic flights capacity is capped at 85%. In September, MoCA allowed airlines to operate a maximum of 85 per cent of their pre-Covid domestic flights instead of the 72.5 per cent allowed till date. Read More

After Mundra Drug Bust, Adani Ports To Stop Handling Containers From Pakistan, Afghanistan & Iran

Adani ports has announced that it will not handle containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The move by Adani Group comes in the wake of a massive heroin haul from Adani-owned Mundra Port in Gujarat. Trade advisory by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) announced the move which comes into effect from November 15. WATCH

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Greek Island of Crete

A strong earthquake has jolted the Greek island of Crete, three weeks after another temblor killed a man on the island and damaged hundreds of buildings. The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the earthquake that struck Tuesday morning had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 and occurred undersea off the eastern coast of the island. Read More

‘Go to Delhi if Not Satisfied’: BJP’s Gujarat Chief Says Party to Field 100 New Faces in 2022 Polls

The BJP will field at least hundred new faces in the next Assembly elections in Gujarat, state president C.R. Paatil said on Tuesday in a party cadre meeting in Himmatnagar. The state polls are slated by the end of the next year. Read More

Cinema Halls to Reopen in Maharashtra With 50 Percent Capacity from October 22

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reopen auditorium and cinema halls from October 22. The coronavirus pandemic had an overwhelming effect on the film industry as many movie shoots and theatres across India were halted twice. In 2020, film production activities and theatres business came to a standstill from mid-March when the pandemic first struck India, only to be restarted for a few months from October and November in various parts of the country. Read More

