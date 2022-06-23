News18 Evening Digest: Confident Eknath Shinde Says Rebels Will Win Number Game and Other Stories

Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong Upset With Sanjay Raut’s ‘Ready to Quit MVA Govt’ Remark; MLAs-in-Assam List Out

A night after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray vacated his official residence ‘Varsha’ a moved into his family home ‘Matoshree’ amid dramatic scenes, Shiv Sena lashed out at rebel MLAs in its editorial ‘Saamna’. READ MORE

Exclusive | ‘Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai’: Confident Eknath Shinde Says Rebels Will Win Number Game

“Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai” — With one statement, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde seems to have shut the doors on reconciliation of any kind with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who is trying to keep his flock together in the face of a mega rebellion that threatens to snatch the CM crown from him. READ MORE

Priyanka Gandhi Off to Maldives or US? Spotlight on Her Tour (Via Mumbai) Amid Cong’s ‘Maha’ Struggle

Even as the Agnipath row barely settled, another massive development in Maharashtra government kept political circles on tenterhooks as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government was brought to the brink after Shiv Sena strongman led a rebellion and disappeared from the state, landed in Surat and ultimately in Guwahati with a bunch of MLAs in his support. READ MORE

Diabetics Popping Metformin Pills Must Regularly Check Vitamin B12 Levels: UK Health Agency

Patients consuming the popular anti-diabetic pill metformin must check their vitamin B12 levels at regular intervals, the health agency of the United Kingdom has said in an advisory. READ MORE

Why K-pop Fans are Demanding Apology From ‘New Yorker’ Writer For Her Article on BTS

K-pop fans, not limited to BTS ARMY, have a long history of activism and passionate support for their idols. Recently, a New Yorker article penned by E. Tammy Kim that takes a deep-dive approach to BTS has angered K-pop fans to the extent that they have been demanding an apology from both the publication and the writer. “Tammy Kim apologize” and “New Yorker apologize” have been trending on Twitter ever since the article, titled “Joining the BTS Army” made its way onto the microblogging platform. BTS has a tremendous fan following on Twitter and set trends there regularly, so why are K-pop fans upset with Kim’s article? READ MORE

Can We Stop Another Covid Wave? The Answer Lies in Masking, Vax, Disease Modelling

Covid-19 cases are showing a steady increase since the start of June. The latest numbers show a four-time increase, with 12,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. It makes you wonder if it is the start of a new destructive wave. And if it is, how can we stop it? READ MORE

