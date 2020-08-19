News18 Evening Digest: Cong Clarifies on Priyanka Gandhi's Remark and Other Top Stories

Priyanka Gandhi's Remark Rooting for Non-Gandhi Party Chief is a Year Old, Clarifies Congress

The Congress on Wednesday officially commented on Priyanka Gandhi's remark that she had no objection to a non-Gandhi becoming the party president. The party said it was a year-old remark. "We at INC India appreciate the sudden media interest (egged on by BJP) in a year-old remark (dated July 1, 2019) of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," said chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput Died Well Before His Full Potential Could Be Realised, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the Sushant Singh Rajput case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. The bench said Rajput was "a talented actor" and "died well before his full potential could be realized". "His family, friends, and admirers are keenly awaiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating around can be put to rest. A fair, competent, and impartial investigation is the need of the hour," the judge said.

The Kamala Disconnect: Why Tom-tomming Harris' Lineage Does No Justice to India

Joe Biden's decision to nominate California Senator and his one-time presidential rival, Kamala Harris, as his vice-presidential running mate has added a sense of excitement to an otherwise dull US Presidential campaign. But what is disconcerting is the way Harris' nomination has engendered a vacuous debate in India about the future of India-US relations and what she brings to the table, if at all anything.

Delhi Rains Halt Traffic, Submerge Cars as Residents Share Viral Images of 'Urban Flooding'

Photos and videos of waterlogged Delhi and Gurugram flooded social media on Wednesday as NCR was left wading through the deluge in rush hour traffic. In one video, a broken boundary wall can be seen toppled over a row of cars in Saket. Several netizens raised concerns of "urban flooding" in land-locked, non-coastal cities.

Sara Ali Khan Trolled As Old Video of Rohit Shetty Revealing Her 'Struggle' to Get 'Simmba' Goes Viral

Amid the debate over nepotism in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, social media has discovered a video of Sara Ali Khan and Rohit Shetty's conversation on Kapil Sharma's show. In the video Shetty explains why he cast a newcomer like Sara in Simmba. "She's become a star so I can say this. 'Sir, please give me work'. She's Saif Ali Khan's daughter. She's the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Walking alone to my office and pleading a director to give her work. I had tears in my eyes, I told her to do my movie."