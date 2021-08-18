News18 Evening Digest: Cooking Oil to Become Cheaper, Import to Reduce & Other Top Stories

Cooking Oil to Become Cheaper, Import to Reduce; Cabinet Approves Rs 11,040-Cr Plan

Union Cabinet on Wednesday unveiled a new ecosystem to make India self-sufficient in cooking oils. Touted as National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), the new system will help the country to increase the domestic production of edible oil. “Due to the heavy dependence on imports for edible oils, it is important to make efforts for increasing the domestic production of edible oils in which increasing area and productivity of oil palm plays an important part," Union Cabinet said in a statement. READ MORE

As Teacher Recruitment Delayed for Three Years, Women Candidates Start Rakhi Protest

Having waited for appointments for over three years, women who had cleared the teachers’ recruitment tests have started a unique rakhi protest. Women have brought rakhis which they want to tie on the wrist of the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who loves being called bhaiya (brother) or mama (maternal uncle) by women of the state. READ MORE

Tinder Aims to Make Online Dating Safer With ID Verification Option Globally

Tinder has announced the company will make ID Verification available to members worldwide in the “coming quarters." The Match Group-owned online dating platform said the company would consider expert recommendations and local laws and regulations before the global rollout. Tinder adds that ID Verification will be voluntary, and there’s no information on whether it will become a mandatory norm in future. READ MORE

Bollywood Script Writer Sends Rs 10 Crore Legal Notice To Actor Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has been accused by a script writer and lyricist named Priya Sharma of not returning a number of his scripts and threatening her. As per Priya, Randeep Hooda and his other colleagues gave her an assurance of working with her and took scripts and songs written by her in the last 15 years. She says that they kept delaying work and now instead of returning the script they are threatening her. READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics Silver Medallist Maria Andrejczyk Auctions Off Her Medal to Help Fund a Toddler’s Heart Surgery

Maria Andrejczyk, Polish javelin thrower, has auctioned off her silver medal that she won in the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Games to fund the heart surgery of an eight-month boy. Andrejczyk’s silver medal was bought by a convenience store company of Poland Żabka Polska for $125,000. After winning the bidding war for Andrejczyk’s silver medal, Żabka Polska also asked the javelin star to keep her medal. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Says Her Instagram Hacked in China After Posts on Taliban: ‘It’s Very Big Conspiracy’

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday took to Instagram to inform her fans about suspicious activity going on with her Instagram account. The actress posted a story and said that someone in China had tried to access her account, which later got disabled. She further added that her posts about Taliban’s occupation in Afghanistan had also disappeared. The actress said that she had to access her own account through her sister, Rangoli Chandel’s cell-phone. READ MORE

At Least 40 People Died in Kabul Airport Shooting and Stampede Since Monday: Report

A Taliban commander at the Kabul airport said that at least 40 people were killed in shooting by the foreign forces and due to a stampede since Monday. He said the people should not be deceived by fake rumours about travelling abroad and asked them to avoid coming to the airport, Afghan media reported. READ MORE

