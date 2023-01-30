News18 Evening Digest: Court Calls Out Contradiction, Order on Air India 'Peegate' Accused's Bail Tomorrow; At Least 28 Killed in Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar & More

Latest in Air India ‘peegate’; dozens killed in blast at Pakistan mosque & other top stories

‘Aapke Gavaah Toh Abhi…’ Court Calls Out Contradiction, Order on Air India ‘Peegate’ Accused’s Bail Tomorrow

In a fresh twist in the Air India urination case, Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday, while reserving order on the bail plea of accused Shankar Mishra, noted that the statement of the victim and the witness (who was seated next to the victim) are contradictory. READ MORE

Bomb Blast Inside Mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar Kills More than 28, Over 150 Injured

More than 28 people died and over 120 people were injured after a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar was rocked by a bomb blast on Monday. Among those dead, most of them were police officers, Pakistan-based news media outlets reported. READ MORE

Philips Announces 6,000 Job Cuts In Latest Round of Layoff; CEO Says ‘Difficult But Necessary’

Three months after it announced 4,000 job cuts, leading health technology company Philips on Monday announced it will lay off another 6,000 employees even as the company has incurred fresh losses caused by a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators, news agency AFP has reported. READ MORE

Murali Vijay Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Looks to Explore ‘New Opportunities’

eteran India batter Murali Vijay announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Monday. The 38-year-old had represented India in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and 9 T20Is. He amassed 3982 runs in the game’s longest format, including 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries. He also 339 and 169 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. READ MORE

Apple Starts Making AirPods Components In India With The Help From Supplier: Report

Apple is extending its make in India strategy with plans to make AirPods in the country moving at a brisk pace. As per a Bloomberg report, the company is using its supplier Jabil Inc in the country to make components for the premium TWS earbuds from Apple and shipping them to China and Vietnam where the AirPods are made. READ MORE

Pathaan Collections: With Rs 550 Crore In Bag, This Shah Rukh Khan Film Is Unstoppable

Shah Rukh Khan made a thunderous comeback to the silver screen and his latest release Pathaan has taken the world of cinema by storm. The spy-thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, has been breaking records at the box office since its release on January 25. The movie collected Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day and went on to collect Rs 70 crore the following day. READ MORE

