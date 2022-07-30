News18 Evening Digest: Gujarat Court Denies Bail to Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar and Other Top Stories

2002 Gujarat Riots Case: Court Denies Bail to Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar Accused of ‘Fabricating Documents’

Activist Teesta Setalvad was denied bail in the 2002 Gujarat riots case on Saturday. The sessions court in Ahmedabad also denied bail to former DGP RB Sreekumar. Both were arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in the 2002 riots cases. Additional principal judge DD Thakkar said the bail pleas for both had been rejected. READ MORE

Incessant Rains in Uttarakhand Cause Landslides; Over 250 Roads, Highways Blocked

Incessant rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Saturday triggering a number of landslides in the hilly areas which blocked over 250 roads, including the national highways to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. Six residential houses were also damaged in Dharchula, the state disaster control room said. However, no one was hurt as the occupants of the houses had already been moved to safe locations. READ MORE

As Thackerays’ ‘Soft Hindutva’ Fails to Strike Chord, Aaditya May be Face of ‘New Sena’. This Video Shows

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recently stopped his speech midway in Mumbai for a few minutes for the “Azaan” or the prayer call to continue. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. READ MORE

CWG 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar Opens India’s Medal Account by Clinching Silver in Men’s 55kg

Weightlifter Sanket Sargar won silver medal in the men’s 55kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday to thus open India’s account. The 21-year-old Sargar lifted a total of 248kg (113 snatch, 135 clean & jerk) to secure the medal. READ MORE

Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Net Profit Zooms 79.3% YoY to Rs 2,168 Crore, NII Jumps 12%

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda reported a whooping 79.3 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 2,168 crore for the quarter ended June 30. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 12 per cent to Rs 8,838 crore in Q1 FY23, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Saturday, July 30. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here