News18 Evening Digest: Covid-19 Clusters Emerge in K'taka Amid Omicron Scare & Other Top Stories

Covid Clusters in K’taka: 29 Nursing Students Test Positive; New Rules in Place Amid Omicron Scare

Amid growing concerns over the new coronavirus variant Omicron, at least 29 students of a private nursing school in Karnataka’s Shivamogga have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Sunday. Most of the students are asymptomatic, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner KB Sivakumar told ANI. “We are doing random sampling at many places and found out that few students, who came from different states at a private nursing school, contracted COVID. We have sealed the hostel premises. Around 29 students have turned positive from the institution," he said. READ MORE

Half of India’s Adult Population Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 50 per cent of India’s eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 127.61 crore. According to Union Health Ministry officials, over 84.8 per cent of the adult population in India has been administered the first dose. READ MORE

Covid-19 Omicron: Delhi Travel Guidelines For International and Domestic Passengers

Amidst a steady decline in the number of Covid cases in the country, the Omicron variant has once again raised alarms of yet another wave. Hence, as the country works to mitigate a potential surge in the number of cases, states are imposing new restrictions for passengers travelling from outside the country as well as other states. Here’s what passengers flying to Delhi need to keep in mind before travelling. READ MORE

Heavy Rains Lash Odisha as Remnants of Cyclone Jawad Near Coast

Heavy rains lashed parts of Odisha on Sunday as remnants of cyclone Jawad, which has weakened into a deep depression, neared the coast, officials said. The system moved north-northeastwards at 20 kmph in the last six hours and is over west-central Bay of Bengal, 90 km from Gopalpur, 120 km from Puri and 210 km from Paradip, the weather office said in its 11.30 am bulletin. READ MORE

Virat Kohli’s Priceless Reaction After Getting Bowled Against New Zealand Goes Viral

After a controversial dismissal that saw him go for a duck in the first innings, Indian skipper Virat Kohli looked solid in his 36 before he ended up playing a shot that left him frozen and stunned on the 22 yards. The incident happened in the 63rd over of India’s second innings on Sunday afternoon when all-rounder Rachin Ravindra was handed the ball. The New Zealander delivered one which was short and wide and Kohli looked to cut it but ended up inside-edging it onto his stumps. The skipper stood there and reacted by smiling. Soon, his reaction went viral across social media. READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan Prepares for Pathan and Atlee’s Next, Hits the Gym to Get Back in Shape

After Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Zero in 2018, fans of the superstar have been waiting eagerly for him to return to the big screen. Now with Atlee’s upcoming film and the much-awaited Pathan, the actor is all set to spread his charisma on celluloid again. However, the shoot of his films was put on hold in October due to his son’s legal battle. And now that Aryan Khan has returned home safely, SRK can resume his work on the professional front. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.