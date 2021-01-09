News18 Evening Digest: Covid-19 Vaccination Drive to Begin From Jan 16, Chinese Soldier Held on Indian Side of LAC and Other Top Stories

Covid Vaccination Drive to Kick Off on January 16, PM Modi Reviews Preparedness

The Centre today announced that the vaccination drive will kick off on January 16. Priority will be given to the healthcare workers and the frontline workers, estimated to be around three crore, followed by those above 50 years and the under 50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore, the government said. LIVE NOW

Chinese Soldier Captured on Indian Side of LAC in Tense Ladakh, Questioning Underway

A Chinese soldier has been apprehended by the army on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) south of Pangong Lake in Ladakh, the flashpoint of months-long border tension between India and China. According to sources, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier was captured during the early hours of Friday. READ MORE

Bird Flu Scare: Delhi Bans Import of Live Birds, Ghazipur Poultry Market to Be Closed for 10 Days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a ban on import of live birds in the national capital and closure of Ghazipur poultry market for the next 10 days in view of bird flu scare. Noting that there is no confirmed case of avian influenza in Delhi so far, the chief minister said samples have been sent to Jalandhar laboratory. READ MORE

Indonesian Sriwijaya Air Plane Loses Contact After Taking Off From Jakarta

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported. "A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati. READ MORE

ED Court Summons Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on Jan 11 Over Land Allotments Linked to Assets Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) court has summoned Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other officials; and asked to appear him before it on January 11 in connection with his disproportionate assets case. The charge sheet in the case was earlier filed before the Nampally Metropolitan Sessions Judge's (MSJ) court on land allotments to Aurobindo pharma and Hetero drugs. But, the case was transferred to the ED for further hearings as it involved Prevention of Money laundering Act. READ MORE

IND vs AUS: Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah Racially Abused at the SCG; India Lodge Official Complaint

India players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd late on day three of the third Test on Saturday. Following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC. READ MORE

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Emotional Story Behind This Throwback Pic with Father

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has touched a new milestone. The 78-year-old actor now has 45 million followers on Twitter. Celebrating the achievement, Amitabh re-shared a pic that was initially posted by her fan or ‘extended family’ (EF) Jasmin Jani. In the black-and-white picture, Amitabh can be seen touching the feet of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan and taking his blessings. READ MORE