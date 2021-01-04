News18 Evening Digest: Covid-19 Vaccine to Cost Rs 200 Per Jab, Says SII; IT Sleuths Record Robert Vadra’s Statement and Other Top Stories

Govt Readies Deal for 6.6 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses With Serum Institute, to Cost Rs 200 Per Jab

The Centre has prepared contours of vaccine purchase agreement with Serum Institute that is manufacturing Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine in India. Sources told News18 that the government will procure 6.6 crore doses to vaccinate three crore frontline and healthcare care workers at Rs 200 per dose. LIVE HERE

Income Tax Officials At Robert Vadra's Residence to Record Statement In Benami Property Case

The Income Tax Department officers on Monday started recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with a benami properties case. An IT department source related to probe said, "An I-T team is at Vadra's residence to record his statement in the Benami properties matter." READ MORE

No Evidence of Insulting Any Hindu Deity Found, Say Indore Police 2 Days After Comic Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

Days after Mumbai-based standup comedian Munawar Faruqui and four others were arrested after a complaint from Eklavya Gaur, son of Indore-4 BJP MLA Malini Gaur, alleged that he “insulted religious sentiments of Hindus”, the police have said that there is no video evidence showing him making such remarks. READ MORE

Who Is Jack Ma? Why Is There Tension Between Chinese Authorities And Alibaba As Well As Ant Group?

Jack Ma, the Chinese billionaire and founder of the behemoth Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, isn’t on the best of terms with the Chinese government these days. Things reached a crescendo in November after Jack Ma criticized regulators in China and the state-owned banks during a speech, following which the Chinese authorities suspended the $37 billion initial public offer (IPO) of the Ant Group. READ MORE

Luxury Hotels in Chennai Turn Into Covid Hotspots After Over 100 Staffers Test Positive

Luxury hotels across Chennai have come under the scanner of health department officials after two renowned hotels reported clusters of Covid-19 infection in rapid succession. The Leela Palace reported 20 of its staff members testing positive for the virus, while ITC Grand Chola, another centrally located hotel, has reported over 85 cases so far. In all, over 125 cases have come to light from the city's luxury hotels, contrasting with a steadily declining overall state count. READ MORE

Unnamed BCCI Official Claims Queensland Minister's 'Don't Come' Comment 'Bordered on Racism' And 'Seemed Rife With Hostility'

Even as India and Australia players left for Sydney from Melbourne today for the third Test starting January 7, the spotlight, unfortunately, continues to be on the fourth Test at Brisbane set for January 15. Uncertainty is looming large over the Test due to border restrictions arising out of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the NSW area and India had reportedly also expressed reservations over the strict quarantine protocols in Queensland. READ MORE