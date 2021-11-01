News18 Evening Digest: Covid Booster Dose Effective in Reducing Severe Disease Outcomes; Diwali to Max Out Delhi Pollution? and Other Stories

Covid Booster Dose Effective in Reducing Severe Disease Outcomes: Lancet Study

A third dose of Covid-19 vaccine is effective in reducing severe disease outcomes compared to individuals who have received two doses at least five months ago, according to the largest real-world study of Pfizer booster shot published in The Lancet. The study by researchers from The Clalit Research Institute and Harvard University was conducted in Israel, an early global leader in third-dose Covid-19 vaccination rates. READ MORE

Samantha to Make Bollywood Debut with Film Backed by Taapsee Pannu’s Banner Outsiders Films?

Actor Samantha will soon make her Bollywood debut. According to media reports, Samantha is reportedly in talks with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s production house, “Outsiders Films", for a lead role in a female-centric thriller. READ MORE

Diwali to Max Out Delhi Pollution? IMD Predicts ‘Very Poor’ AQI ‘Due to Fireworks’

The air quality in Delhi is expected to be in the “very poor" category a day after Diwali, according to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast. The national capital on Monday saw an air quality index (AQI) in the “very poor" category, after five consecutive days of being in the “poor" category till October 31, with stubble burning accounting for eight per cent of the PM2.5 pollution. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif to Take a Month-long Break to Prep for Wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

Katrina Kaif is making headlines almost every day, one for the Diwali release of her long-awaited film Sooryavanshi, and another for her rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported. READ MORE

PDP Leader Claims Mehbooba Mufti Placed Under House Arrest

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was on Monday put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Anantnag to meet the family of a youth who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and militants last week, a party leader claimed. The Peoples Democratic Party leader claimed that the police have locked the main gate of Mehbooba’s house. READ MORE

WhatsApp Will Go Through This Change With Facebook Name Change To Meta

Facebook recently changed its name to Meta. With the change in name, users of other Meta services like WhatsApp and Instagram have been wondering what this change means for them. Currently, there seems to be no change coming in terms of how we use Instagram and WhatsApp, but there is a cosmetic change that has been hinted. In a recent report from WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, a beta version of WhatsApp shows “WhatsApp by Meta," instead of “WhatsApp by Facebook" on the splash screen before the app opens. READ MORE

