News18 Evening Digest: Covid Guidelines Extended Till November 30 and Other Top Stories

Covid Guidelines Extended Till Nov 30. Here’s a Refresher on What’s Allowed and What’s Not

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday in its order said that the current guidelines allowing various activities like the opening of cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity will continue to be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the containment zones. Earlier, the guidelines for reopening activities issued on September 30 were to be in force till October 31. READ MORE

Won’t Arrest Sameer Wankhede Without Giving Prior Notice: Maharashtra Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him. Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him. READ MORE

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Now in Oman’s List of Approved Covid-19 Vaccines

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has been included to the approved list of Covid-19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. In a tweet, Bharat Biotech noted: “Covaxin has now been added to the approved list of #COVID19 vaccines for travel to Oman without quarantine. This will facilitate travelers from India vaccinated with Covaxin." The vaccine major cited a press release issued by the Embassy of India, Muscat, in this regard. READ MORE

Mammoth Protest in Assam: Hundreds Resist Plan to Cut 6,000 Trees, Say It’ll Damage Elephant Corridor

Aseries of protests has been on for about a week against the Assam government’s plan to cut more than 6,000 trees in the Doboka reserve forest to extend a national highway amid concerns that the project would destroy the forests and wild elephant habitats. On Wednesday, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Hojai district unit staged a demonstration, with more than 200 members forming a human chain around the Sal forest near national highway 36. READ MORE

Ranbir Kapoor Transforms Into a Woman for a TVC in This Viral Video; Watch Here

Ranbir Kapoor is a fiercely low-key celebrity, who doesn’t have any social media presence. But there are several fan pages dedicated to the actor on various social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram. Ranbir’s fans keep updating his admirers about the actor’s work-related projects through these pages. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.