News18 Evening Digest: Covishield Prices for States Reduced to Rs 300, Co-WIN Server Crashes and Other Top Stories

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Serum Institute Cuts Covishield Prices for States by 25%; Will be Sold for Rs 300 Per Dose Now

Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday announced that its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covishield’s’ price for states have been reduced from ₹400 to ₹300 with immediate effect. READ MORE

Co-WIN Platform Crashes As COVID Vaccine Registrations for All Adults Goes Live; Errors in Aarogya Setu

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit India worse than any other country previously. Given the massive spread, the government has initiated the registration for COVID-19 vaccine for all adults in the country, who will start getting vaccinated starting May 1. However, as the registrations began at 4PM today via the government’s Co-WIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app, all Indians scrambled towards the Co-WIN platform in order to register themselves and their family members for the COVID-19 vaccine. READ MORE

PM Modi Sanctions Procurement of 1 Lakh Portable Oxygen Concentrators Through PM CARES

Given the acute scarcity and exponential demand for oxygen due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned the procurement of 1 lakh Portable Oxygen Concentrators from the PM Cares Fund. READ MORE

Maharashtra ‘Lockdown’ Extended by 15 Days, Says Minister; State May Delay Vaccinating 18+ Due to Shortage of Doses

Maharashtra, which is facing lockdown-like restrictions till May 1, will see an extension of the curbs for another fortnight as the state continues to report huge numbers of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. The official announcement is expected soon. “It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days," Tope said. READ MORE

COVID-19: Here’s a List of All the Countries Announcing Travel Ban and Restriction from India

In March 2020, India announced to stop all scheduled international commercial flights due the nationwide lockdown and since then, regular operations have not started. While India did initiate the world’s largest repatriation drive under Mission Vande Bharat, simultaneously, our government also announced bilateral pacts with various countries to ease international travelling. READ MORE

Indians are ‘Koo’ing in Desi Languages: Bengaluru-based Social App Gains 5.5 Million Users in a Year

An alumni of NIIT Surathkal and a Bengaluru resident with roots in Mandya, Aprameya Radhakrishna was successfully running Taxi for Sure before he sold it to Ola for $200 million in 2015 and became an angel investor. The break gave him time to relax, get in shape and start thinking. He remembered his days at Taxi for Sure where drivers with smartphones were more inclined towards social media that was in their mother tongue. READ MORE

