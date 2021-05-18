News18 Evening Digest: Crew on Barge GAL Constructor Rescued, KK Shailaja Dropped from Kerala Cabinet & Other Top Stories

Cyclone Tauktae: All 137 Onboard Distressed Barge GAL Constructor Rescued, Brought to Shore Safely

The landfall process of the eye of extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which had hit Gujarat coast in Saurashtra between Diu and Una around 9 pm, ended around 12 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said. There is no report of any casualty so far, officials said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone. In a relief to the people, the IMD, in its tweet after midnight, also announced that Cyclone Tauktae has weakened into a “very severe cyclonic storm” from the “extremely severe cyclonic storm”. “The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land” the IMD tweeted. LIVE UPDATES HERE

Need to Save Villages from Covid-19, Efforts on to Ramp Up Vaccine Supply, Says PM Modi

Describing state and district officials as “field commanders" in the fight against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said localised containment zones, aggressive testing and sharing correct and complete information with people are weapons to defeat the pandemic. “In the battle against this virus, our weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people,” he said during the virtual meeting which was attended by district magistrates from 46 districts across nine states. READ MORE

KK Shailaja, Praised for Covid Control, Among Ministers Dropped from Kerala Cabinet as Vijayan Bets on New Faces

Former Health minister KK Shailaja, who earned praise for her handling of the Covid-19 crisis, is not a part of the new state cabinet, which is set to have freshers from CPM and CPI, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan being the only old face. Shailaja, who is also a retired teacher, became popular after doing stellar work in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the initial phase of the pandemic, in the state of Kerala. She had previously worked on the containment of the Nipah virus as well. Kerala had seen the Nipah virus outbreak twice, in 2018 and 2019. Shailaja has received many praises for her prompt action in tracking, isolation, and containment of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. READ MORE

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Postponed as Board Extends Marks Submission Deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for schools to submit the internal marks as well as marks given to them via internal assessment. Now, schools can submit these marks by June 30. Subsequently, the class 10 result which was to be released in the third week of June stands postponed. Now the result are expected to be declared by July first week, however, the board is yet to release the updated result date. READ MORE

Coronavirus Strain ‘Very Dangerous’ for Kids: Kejriwal Appeals Centre to Cancel Flights from Singapore

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous" for children. This new strain of virus could invade India in the form of a third wave, he said in a tweet. READ MORE

Israel Tweeted a Bunch of Rocket Emojis ‘Counting’ Airstrikes at Them and Instantly Faced Backlash

Tensions escalated between Israel and Palestine last week, hostilities between the two groups that have left over 200 dead. Amid calls for an end to the fighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Monday Israel would “continue striking at the terrorist targets". Israel launched its air campaign on the Gaza Strip on May 10 after the enclave’s rulers, the Islamist group Hamas, fired rockets towards the Jewish state, an escalation sparked by unrest in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. In total 212 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including at least 61 children, and more than 1,400 wounded — whilst in Israel, ten people have died, including one child, with hundreds injured, according to officials on both sides. READ MORE

