News18 Evening Digest: Cricketer Held in UK for Explicit Texts to Underage Schoolgirls & Other Top Stories

Pakistan Government Bans Non-Vaccinated Passengers on Domestic Flights

The Pakistan government has banned people, over the age of 18, who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 from domestic air travel, the media reported on Sunday. According to a document issued by the Natio­nal Command and Opera­tion Centre (NCOC), available with Dawn, it has been decided that no unvaccinated citizens of 18-year age and above will be allowed to undertake dom­e­s­tic air travel from August 1. READ MORE

Cricketer Arrested in UK for Sending Explicit Messages to Underage Schoolgirls

A 29-year-old club cricketer, David Hymers, was arrested for sending explicit messages to underage schoolgirls. Hymers was sentenced to three years community order with sex offender program on Sunday for his online antics. The cricketer was confronted by paedophile hunters in front of his teammates before he was arrested by two policemen from the ground. Hymers was picked from Tynemouth Cricket Club ground during his training session. READ MORE

Asked to Help in Household Chores By Father, Son Complains of Child Labour in China

Many times children skip their homework or do not want to support elders in household chores due to their smartphone addiction. In such a situation, parents are forced to deal with them strictly. A similar case took place in Anhui Province of China where a man asked his 14-year-old son to help him in finishing some household chores. But things took a shocking turn when the boy, instead of obeying his father, allegedly lodged a complaint with the police to arrest him. READ MORE

Kangana Ranaut Mourns Demise of Fan in Himachal Pradesh Landslide

A fan of actress Kangana Ranaut died in the Himachal landslide on Sunday. The massive landslide in the mountainous Kinnaur district claimed the lives of nine tourists. Among them was a young doctor from Jaipur who even shared a picturesque travel shot online, minutes before the tragedy. Dr Deepa Sharma’s death left Kangana devastated. Via her social media handle, she condoled the demise of the 34-year-old doctor and called it ‘beyond tragic’. On her Instagram stories, the actress penned a note that read, “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets and also visited my house in Manali/ Seems like a big jolt." READ MORE

‘Plastic-free’ Haridwar is Using Seized Cans to Transport Gangajal to Nearby States

Even though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of plastic in Haridwar a couple years ago, violation of the rule has often been seen in the region where pilgrims throng every year for auspicious occasions. READ MORE

I Am Sorry: Fencer Bhavani Devi Pens Emotional Note to Fans after Historic Performance at Tokyo 2020

Bhavani Devi, the first Indian fencer to win a round at the Olympics, went out with her head held high as she fought well against France’s Manon Brunet 7-15 in a Round of 32 match of the women’s individual sabre competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. READ MORE

Seven-year-old Becomes Youngest to Give TED Talk, Speaks on Child Development

Seven-year-old Molly Wright has become the youngest person to deliver a TED talk, and on child development, no less. Molly, from Australia’s Queensland, spoke about the “powerful things" that grownups can do to shape children into healthy adults. She said that every child can thrive by the age of five, given some due help and wise steps from the adults in their lives. READ MORE

