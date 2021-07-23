News18 Evening Digest: Crime Branch Likely to Conduct Raids at Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra's Juhu Residence

Raj Kundra Case: Crime Branch Team Reaches Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu Residence; Fresh Raids Likely

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday reached actor Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence with sources indicating that there could be fresh raids in connection with her husband Raj Kundra’s alleged involvement in financing pornography. Earlier in the day, Kundra was sent to the police custody till July 27 following his arrest on July 19. Read More

‘Can’t Allow Police to Harass’: Karnataka HC Quashes Notice Against Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari in Loni Assault Case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a notice — issued by the Ghaziabad Police in connection with the assault of a Muslim man in Loni — against Twitter India Managing Director (MD) Manish Maheshwari. The court said if the Uttar Pradesh Police needs to question Maheshwari, they can do so at his office address or even virtually. Read More

New Covid-19 Variant ‘Probable’ This Year, Warns Top French Expert

The French government’s top advisor on Covid-19 warned Friday that a new variant of the disease would “probably" emerge in the winter months this year. The country is currently battling an unprecedented spike in new cases caused by the more infectious Delta variant, which was first recorded in India. Read More

India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Breaks into Celebration After Winning Toss, Video Goes Viral

Team India skipper for the ODIs series against Sri Lanka, Shikhar Dhawan has a knack to impress fans with his on-field antics. One can recall the celebration he breaks into after he completes a catch. But this time around, Dhawan pulled off a first. During the toss for the third ODI, he did a kabaddi-like pat on his thigh, just after winning the toss. Read More

Vinesh Phogat’s Angry Outburst for Physio Not Getting Accreditation

Asian Games gold medallist wrestler Vinesh Phogat made an angry outburst through her Twitter handle late on Thursday night, expressing her disappointment at her physiotherapist Poornima Ngomdir not being given accreditation by the Indian Olympic Association despite sending the request long back. Read More

ISC, ICSE Results 2021: CISCE to Announce Class 10, 12 Result on July 24 at 3 pm

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISC) will declare class (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) exam results tomorrow - July 24 at 3 pm. The results will be available on the official website at cisce.org. Read More

