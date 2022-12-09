News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone 'Mandous' Impact in TN, AP; Race for CM in Himachal Heats Up & Other Stories

Impact of Cyclone ‘Mandous’ in South India, aftermath of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results among other top stories in focus.

Intense Rain Alert in Chennai & Surrounding Areas, NDRF On Standby; Many Flights Cancelled

Four flights from Chennai were cancelled and several others delayed on Friday afternoon due to strong winds as a result of the approaching severe cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’. Eight houses on the Pillaichavady coast near Kalapet in Puducherry were washed away on Friday morning at high tide. The storm is likely to make landfall at midnight on December 9. READ MORE

Pratibha Singh’s Supporters Raise Slogan for ‘Rani Sahiba’ As Himachal CM Race Heats Up, Cong Says ‘No Dispute’

hhattisgarh Chief Minister and supervisor Bhupesh Baghel, who arrived in Shimla for Congress’ Legislative party meet to choose the party’s Chief Minister said, that “whatever the High Command decides will be the final.” READ MORE

Shraddha’s Father Slams Vasai Cops’ Inaction, Seeks Death Penalty for Aaftab: ‘She Would’ve Been Alive…’

Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Friday in connection with her murder by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawaala and later in a press briefing demanded that Aaftab should be hanged for the crime. READ MORE

Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Filipino Migrant Worker Dies, Organisers Say Death is a Part of Life

Human rights groups harshly criticised the chief executive of the Qatar World Cup Nasser al-Khater for saying death is a part of life after a Filipino migrant worker died at the tournament. A Filipino worker who was contracted for fixing lights in a car park at the Sealine Resort - which was also the training site for the Saudi Arabia national team - died after he slipped off a ramp while walking alongside a vehicle. READ MORE

ENG vs PAK: Multiple Gunshots Heard Near England Team Hotel In Multan-Report

In what could be a shocker of an event, multiple gunshots were heard within the one-kilometer vicinity of the Multan cricket stadium which is set to play the host for the second Test match between England and Pakistan. Pakistan has faced severe backlash last decade for the attack on Sri Lankan cricket team which saw teams boycotting the nation for more than ten years. READ MORE

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Marriage Anniversary: Sunny Kaushal, BFF Mini Mathur, More Send Love

It is a call for celebration for Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif as the lovebirds marked their first wedding anniversary today. While the married couple has paid a romantic tribute to each other on Instagram, many prominent Bollywood celebs and close friends of the stars have also showered them with tremendous love. READ MORE

Read all the Latest India News here