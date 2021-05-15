News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc in Kerala, Covid-19 a Risk Factor For Mucormycosis & Other Top Stories

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Heavy Rain, Winds Wreak Havoc in Kerala; Power Supply Disrupted, Low-lying Area Inundated

The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18. LIVE NOW

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Covid-19 a Risk Factor For Mucormycosis, Cases Increasing, Says Govt

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said, “Covid-19 is a risk factor for Mucormycosis (also known as black fungus)," adding that uncontrolled diabetes and irrational use of steroids increases the risk of the fungal infection. “Wearing a mask must," he said. LIVE NOW

Focus on Rural Pockets, Empower Asha, Anganwadi Workers & Ramp Up Testing: PM Modi in High-Level Meeting on Covid Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country and the vaccination drive on Saturday morning. The meeting began at around 11 am. Amid massive oxygen shortage and criticism from the opposition over the incumbent government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis across the country, PM Modi in the meeting emphasised on the ramped-up testing. It is has been scaled from around 50 lakh tests per week in early March to around 1.3 crore tests per week in May. READ MORE

Punjab Govt Rolls out Oxygen Express to Boost Supplies Amid Covid-19 Surge

Punjab government has rolled out its first Oxygen Express that left for Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Saturday morning, to lift 40 mt Oxygen to boost up its stock of life-saving medical facilities. An official spokesman said that the state government has overcome the difficulty of tanker heights and of agencies to carry the Oxygen supplies vital in the fight against Covid-19. READ MORE

Mamata’s Brother, Undergoing Covid-19 Treatment, Dies in Kolkata Hospital

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s brother Ashim Banerjee, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital here, died on Saturday morning, his family members said. The Trinamool Congress supremo’s brother, popular as ‘Kalida’ among locals in his residential area of Kalighat, breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, they said. READ MORE

Lockdown in West Bengal From May 16 to 30: Here’s What’s Open and What’s Not

West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Saturday announced a Covid-19 lockdown in the state for 15 days between May 16 to May 30. This comes even as the state had some restrictions in place. Covid cases have been rising in the state in the aftermath of the Assembly Elections. READ MORE

Newborn Wins Covid-19 Battle After 10 Days on Ventilator in Bhubaneswar

Anewborn girl, Gudiya was tested positive for Covid-19 within few weeks of her birth in Bhubaneswar, last month. The little girl was admitted to Jagannath hospital. She was barely a month old when she was put on ventilator support. After 10 days of a long struggle, the infant has defeated the Covid-19 infection. READ MORE

Dominos ‘Saluting’ Its ‘Food Soldier’ for Dropping off Delivery during Kolkata’s Heavy Flood Leaves Twitter Divided

Online food delivery has been a boon for many during the lockdown imposed in many states. In such a situation, the delivery men for any eatery work their hardest in order to make sure that the customers are fed, even during trying times. Apart from the current risk of getting infected during the Covid-19 pandemic, they also battle adverse weather conditions to deliver the orders. One such picture of a delivery boy dropping off an order in the midst of bad weather has been doing the rounds of the internet. READ MORE

