News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, WB Ministers Arrested & Other Top Stories

Mumbai Airport Shut, Bandra-Worli Sea Link Closed as Tauktae Turns ‘Extremely Severe’

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stationed in the western suburbs of Mumbai have been put on alert. Teams of the Indian Navy are also kept on standby, officials said on Sunday night. The initial low pressure over the Arabian Sea has now intensified into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Maharashtra coast. READ MORE

2 Bengal Ministers, TMC MLA Held in Narada Sting Case; Mamata Reaches CBI Office Amid Row

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three legislators of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), including ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, sources in the agency said on Monday, in a dramatic development in a four-year-old corruption case that sent ripples across the state’s political circles. CBI’s action in what is known as the Narada sting operation case stirred a political controversy with the TMC accusing the agency of working at the behest of the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP denied the charge that “vendetta politics” was behind the arrests, which came days after the TMC swept a bitterly fought assembly election in Bengal. READ MORE

‘Projections With a Grain of Salt’: Virologist Gagandeep Kang on Centre’s Vaccine Production Estimates

One of India’s eminent virologists, Gagandeep Kang, said she is skeptical about the Centre’s claim that it will get over 2 billion doses of vaccine from August to December, as the production capacity of vaccine makers such as Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is yet to ramp up. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, she said here is also no sufficient data to show the efficacy of Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine and Zydus Cadila’s DNA vaccine, she added. READ MORE

Developed by DRDO, First Batch of Anti-Covid Drug 2DG Released. Here’s How it Works

The first batch of anti-Covid oral drug 2-DG, developed by the DRDO, was released on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) approved the 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug for emergency use as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe coronavirus patients earlier this month. In his brief remarks, Singh said the drug has brought a new ray of hope for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. “This is a great example of the scientific prowess of our country," he said. READ MORE

12-year-old Rapper From Gaza Spits Powerful Verses to Narrate Palestine’s Plight

Aheavy conflict broke out between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers nearly a week ago that has resulted in the loss of over a hundred lives in Palestine. Airstrikes from both sides have become a common sight throughout the past week with several gut-wrenching videos going viral on social media about the conditions in Gaza. Amidst the violence, several artists on Sunday took to social media to share a video of a 12-year-old boy from Gaza, who can be seen rapping about the crisis his city is facing. WATCH NOW

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ is Now Actor’s Worst-rated Movie on IMDb, Zooms Past ‘Race 3’

First it was Sadak 2, then Laxmii came along and now it is Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that is facing the barrage of 1-star ratings on IMDb. News18 gave 1.5 out of 5 stars to the movie as it mentioned that it was just a star vehicle for Khan without any coherent screenplay or character development. “Radhe is a collage of high-pitched songs and slow-motion shots that made us cringe even five years back. You need to have a high appetite for Salman’s antics to enjoy this one," read News18’s review of the film. READ MORE

