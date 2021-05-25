News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone Yaas Landfall Near Chandbali-Dhamra Port, No Home Isolation in Some Maha Dists & Other Top Stories

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Landfall Near Chandbali-Dhamra Port Tomorrow, Wind Speed in Bengal to be Around 120-145 kmph

Severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district early on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Dr Umashankar Das, a scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said that the landfall will most likely be between Dhamra and Chandbali in the district.

Maharashtra Bans Home Isolation for Covid Patients in 18 Dists; Pune, Thane on the List, Sudden U-turn on Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has decided that home isolation will not be allowed henceforth in 18 districts that are in the Covid-19 red zone. The district administrations have been directed to increase the number of covid care centres in these districts. The decision was taken after a meeting of the state government and district authorities.

CJI Ramana Cites Past SC Rulings At CBI Chief Selection Meet; YC Modi, Asthana Out Of Race

YC Modi and Rakesh Asthana, two 1984-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, were out of the race for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director's post just minutes into a meeting of a selection panel on Monday, after Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana cited past judgments of the Supreme Court that an official left with less than six months for retirement cannot become a police chief, sources told News18.

As Vaccine Shortage Soars, Daily Jabs Plunge Over 35% to 980 Per Mn Adults: Report

As the vaccine mismanagement and the resultant shortage continue, the daily vaccination has come down to 980 per million people as of May 23, down from 1,455 per million a week earlier and against the world average of 3,564 per million, according to a report. The only saving grace is the continuing decline in the pandemic caseload, which has been trending downward for the second week in a row as daily cases declined 22 per cent sequentially in the week ended May 23, which is faster than the 15 per cent fall the week before, Crisil said in the report.

Cyclone Yaas: Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse May Aggravate Cyclone Intensity in Bengal

As Cyclone 'Yaas' likely to intensify further into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' in the next 12 hours – astrophysicist, disaster management experts and Calenderologist are expressing concern that it may exacerbate the situation due to full moon and lunar eclipse on May 26.

‘Covid Toolkit’ Row: Congress Leaders, Who Complained Against Sambit Patra, Get Delhi Police Notice

Aday after acting against Twitter India in connection with the probe into an alleged 'Covid toolkit', the Delhi Police has now sent similar notices to two Congress leaders in connection with the case. According to sources, Congress leaders Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta, both of whom had reportedly filed the complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing him of sharing a fake "toolkit", have been asked to join the investigation and record their statements.

Facebook Aims To Comply With New IT Rules As Deadline Ends Today, Says Wants to Discuss Some Issues

Social media giant Facebook today said that it aims to comply with the government's new rules to regulate content on the platform, according to a report in NDTV. The company said that while it aims to comply with the new rules it wants to discuss issues which need more engagement. Centre's deadline for compliance with the new rules that features a code of ethics and a three-tier grievance redressal for news sites and OTT platforms ends today. The new rules were announced in February and companies were given three months to comply with the new rules. Failure to comply would lead to websites being blocked and/ or face criminal action.

The Family Man 2 Makers Respond to Boycott Calls in TN: ‘Have Utmost Respect Towards Tamil People’

"The Family Man" creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK say they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with "a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story" in the second season of the show, which is facing controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils. Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, "The Family Man" season two was scheduled to return earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video but got postponed following controversies around the streaming platform's shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

