News18 Evening Digest: Cyclone Yaas Completes Landfall in Odisha; Centre Says Covid-19 Airborne and Other Top Stories

Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: 1 Dead in East Midnapore as Heavy Rains Inundate Bengal

Rising river water levels due to the landfall of cyclone ‘Yaas’ have inundated large parts of West Bengal’s coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas on Wednesday, as sea waves were seen touching coconut tree-tops and cars floating in floodwaters. The seaside towns of Digha and Mandarmoni in Purba Medinipur and Fraserganj and Gosaba in South 24 Parganas were among the areas affected by a storm surge of more than 2 metres above the astronomical tide level. The surging waters have breached embankments at several places in the two coastal districts, inundating many villages and small towns, officials said. Water levels of several rivers including Bidyadhari, Hooghly and Rupnarayan have risen owing to ‘Yaas’ and accompanying storm surge. Read More

Covid Airborne, Spreads When Infected People Cough, Sneeze or Talk: Centre Revises Guidelines

Revising its Covid-19 clinical management guidelines, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the virus spreads “predominantly through the airborne route and droplet released when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks". The revision regarding the virus’s spread marks a change from its last year’s protocol that stated said that the infection spreads through close contact. Read More

11,717 Black Fungus Cases in India; Gujarat Tops With Over 2,800 Patients, Maharashtra a Close Second

India has registered 11,717 cases of black fungus or mucormycosis as of May 25, with Gujarat leading the list closely followed by Maharashtra. Sharing the data on Twitter on Wednesday, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said an additional 29,250 vials of the Amphotericin B drug, used in the treatment of the deadly fungal infection, have been allocated to all states/UTs based on the number of patients under treatment. Read More

IMA Uttarakhand Slaps Rs 1,000 Cr Defamation Notice on Yoga Guru Ramdev for Remarks Against Allopathy

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru. The six-page notice served on behalf of IMA (Uttarakhand) secretary Ajay Khanna by his lawyer Neeraj Pandey describes the remarks by Ramdev as damaging to the reputation and the image of allopathy and around 2,000 practitioners of it who are part of the association. Read More

New IT Rules: Why WhatsApp Is Worried Over Tracking Billions Of Users

May 25 was the last day for some of the biggest social media firms operating in India to comply with new rules that the Centre had notified in February this year with a view to checking the misuse of their platforms. While the deadline passed without the likes of Facebook and Google having created the roles and mechanisms mandated by the government, they clarified that they were working to bring their processes vis-a-vis India in line with the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021. However, on the day the deadline lapsed, WhatsApp moved Delhi High Court against a specific provision of the rules that some experts say spells the end of end-to-end encryption in India. Read More

Lunar Eclipse 2021: See Latest Photos, Videos of Super Blood Moon, Chandra Grahan from Around the World

People across the world are waiting for the big supermoon event on Wednesday, May 26. The moon will appear blood red in some parts of the globe due to the total lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses take place when Earth’s shadow blocks the light from the Sun. This leads to the Moon coming under Earth’s penumbra, resulting in a partial or full lunar eclipse. The May 26 event is a total lunar eclipse in which the moon will reach the closest point in Earth’s orbit. Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world. Read More

