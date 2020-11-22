News18 Evening Digest: Cyclonic Storm to Cross TN on Nov 25, Covaxin to Be at least 60% Effective & Other Top Stories

Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Coasts on Nov 25 With Heavy Rainfall

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met department said on Sunday. Under its influence, on November 25, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karikkal regions are likely to witness rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places.

India’s 1st Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine 'at Least 60% Effective', Higher Than WHO Criteria: Bharat Biotech

In a statement that has generated optimism and curiosity in the medical fraternity, Bharat Biotech said on Sunday that its Covid-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' will be at least 60% effective, according to trial data. President of Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech Sai D Prasad said the World Health Organisation (WHO), United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved a respiratory disease vaccine if it was at least 50% effective.

'No Leadership Crisis in Cong': Salman Khurshid Says Support for Sonia, Rahul Apparent to 'Anyone Not Blind'

Amid criticism of the Congress top brass by some leaders following a poor show in the Bihar polls, senior leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday said there is no leadership crisis in the party and an all-round support for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is "apparent to anyone who is not blind". Khurshid, who is among the leaders considered close to the Gandhi family, also said there are enough forums in the Congressnn for airing views and doing so outside the party "hurts" it, remarks that come days after senior leader Kapil Sibal and some others went public with their criticism of the party leadership.

Centre Rushes High-level Teams to Himachal, UP and Punjab for Covid-19 Response as Virus Batters States

The Central government on Sunday sent high-level teams to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as support for Covid-19 response and management in the states after a rise in cases and deaths. While a major spike in infections has become a cause of concern in Himachal, Punjab has recorded the highest death rate in India.

Joe Biden Appoints Indian-American Mala Adiga as Policy Director of Incoming First Lady

US President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American Mala Adiga as the policy director of his wife Jill, choosing an experienced education policy hand as the incoming First Lady focuses on education and plans to continue teaching community college classes. Adiga was a senior adviser to Jill and senior policy adviser for Biden's 2020 campaign. She previously worked for the Biden Foundation as director for higher education and military families.

Outraged Indians Want to #BoycottNetflix as Kissing Scene From 'A Suitable Boy' in Temple Goes Viral

A scene from Mira Nair's Netflix show A Suitable Boy kicked up a social media storm on Sunday for purportedly promoting "love jihad". The clip, that is now doing the rounds of microblogging site along with cries of boycotting OTT platform Netflix, shows a Hindu character Lata Mehra (Taniya Maniktala) kissing her interfaith lover inside the premises of a temple.

PUBG Mobile India May Be Coming Sooner than You Expect: Cannot Wait? All Your Questions Answered

It has been a few days since the official return of PUBG Mobile in India was confirmed in a new avatar called PUBG Mobile India, time has stood still for PUBG fans. There is a definite sense of excitement about when the game will return to the smartphones of PUBG fans in India. It has been a torrid time over the past few months without their favorite battle royale game, after the Government of India banned the game as part of a crackdown on Chinese owned smartphone apps. PUBG Corporation says that PUBG Mobile India has been created specifically for the Indian market, with data privacy and the security of Indian gamers being top priority.