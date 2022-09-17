News18 Evening Digest: Dabangg Welcome to Tour of Their New Home, Cheetah Chatter Captured in 5 News18 Specials and Other Stories

Dabangg Welcome to Tour of Their New Home, Cheetah Chatter Captured in 5 News18 Specials

Eight Namibian cheetahs have been airlifted to India as part of an ambitious project to reintroduce the big cats after they were driven to extinction in the country decades ago. The wild cheetahs were moved by road from a game park north of the Namibian capital Windhoek and boarded a chartered Boeing 747 — dubbed “Cat plane” — for an 11-hour flight to reach Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. READ MORE

Begusarai Firing: How CCTV and 3D Laser Cameras Led to a Breakthrough and Four Arrests

Days after a shooting spree in Begusarai district left one person dead, police in Bihar have claimed to crack the case with the arrest of four people. Those arrested are main accused Keshav Kumar alias Nagwa, Sumit Kumar, Youraj and Arjun Kumar. Begusarai Police said two more shooters are currently absconding and raids are on to nab them. READ MORE

BJP vs TRS on Hyd Liberation Day: Amit Shah Kicks Off Celebrations, KCR Leads 3-day State Events

The state of Telangana will witness a massive political faceoff between BJP and the ruling TRS government on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ celebrated on September 17. READ MORE

BCCI To Allow Player Substitution as An ‘Impact Player’ in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed player substitution under the concept of ‘Impact Player’ in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. BCCI mentioned that the idea to introduce this concept mainly in domestic T20 from this season, is to make the format more attractive, dynamic and interesting “not only for the viewers but also for participating teams from a strategic viewpoint.” READ MORE

Govt Amends Foreign Trade Policy to Enable International Trade to be Settled in Rupee; Details

The Foreign Trade Policy of India was amended on Friday, as the government announced the insertion of a new Para under the same. Under the new rules, international trade invoicing, payment and settlement will be allowed to be settled in the Indian Rupee. The move has thus activated the Reserve Bank of India’s mechanism to facilitate trade in the Indian currency. READ MORE

Ankur Rathee Says His Shehzada Co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Have ‘No Air of Stardom’ | Exclusive

Ankur Rathee rose to fame after he featured in the 2019 series Four More Shots Please! Following this, his fans saw him in a ‘serious avatar’ in shows and films including Undekhi and Thappad among others. He is now working on Shehzada, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. Talking about his role in the film in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rathee shared that his fans would be able to see his ‘goofy and silly’ side for the first time on screen with Shehzada. READ MORE

