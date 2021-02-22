News18 Evening Digest: Dadra And Nagar Haveli MP Found Dead in Mumbai Hotel, Varavara Rao Granted Bail and Other Stories

Dadra And Nagar Haveli MP Found Dead in South Mumbai Hotel; Suicide Suspected

The body of Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar was found in suspicious condition at a south Mumbai hotel on Monday. The hotel staff alerted the police. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, the police said, as his body was hanging. His body was found in Hotel Sea Green on Marine Drive. The Independent MP's body has been sent for postmortem. READ MORE

Delhi Now Not Too Distant from Dispur, Says PM Modi in Poll-Bound Assam

Accusing the governments that ruled India for decades since Independence of neglecting Assam and the northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the region. Modi, who dedicated to the nation three major projects in the petroleum sector, enumerated steps taken by the state government led by Sarbananda Sonowal and the centre over the past few years, and said they were working together for a balanced growth of the region. READ MORE

Varavara Rao Granted Bail on Medical Grounds by Bombay HC in Bhima Koregaon Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds. Rao is an alleged in the Elgaar Parishad case. Rao has been granted bail for a period of six months. The court has said that after that he should either surrender or apply for an extension. The bail is on condition that he must remain in Mumbai and be available for investigation. READ MORE

UP Govt Presents Rs 5.5-lakh cr Budget, Allocates Rs 300 cr for Ram Temple Construction

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government presented its last budget in the Assembly with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270 crore on Monday. The government presented the paper-less budget for the first time. In terms of the size of the budget, it is the largest and historic budget so far. READ MORE

Science or Superstition? Cow Science Exam Postponed Amid Outrage, All You Need to Know

A day after reports of 5 lakh persons registered for a new 'Cow Science' examination promoted by the University Grants Commission, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) on Sunday deferred the examination. Initially slated to be held on Thursday, the 'Gau Vigyan' (Cow science) examination devised by RKA has been postponed just hours ahead of the mock test. The UGC has since been slammed by many including scientists and scholars for promoting superstitions and myths in the name of science. READ MORE

Saif Ali Khan Chose 'Faiz' but Kareena Kapoor Khan Wanted to Name Their First Son Taimur

Back in 2016, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's first son was named Taimur, it ignited a debate as many criticized the couple claiming that the name was inspired by the Turkish invader Timur. In 2018, Kareena addressed the controversy at the India Today Conclave. She said that the night before she was going to the hospital for her delivery, Saif had asked her if she was sure about naming their son Taimur. He also suggested that they could name him Faiz, as it was more poetic and romantic. READ MORE