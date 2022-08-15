Dalit Student Death: Congress MLA Resigns, Says He’s ‘Deeply Hurt’ as Gehlot Govt Comes Under Fire

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan on Monday resigned from his Assembly membership over the death of 9-year-old Dalit student in Jalore district. Panachand Meghwal, legislator from Atru assembly seat in Baran district, said that he was hurt by the Jalore incident and added that dalits and deprived communities are being subjected to constant atrocities and torture, news agency ANI reported. READ MORE

Thrilled to Meet PM, Dreams Come True: NCC Cadets on PM’s Interaction

Among hundreds of NCC cadets seated in the Red Fort’s ‘Gyan Path’ enclosure on Independence Day was Anjali Gehlot (20), who never thought dreams can also come true. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with NCC cadets dressed in traditional attire and seated in the geographical formation of the map of India in front of Red Fort’s ramparts. All-decked up in traditional Rajasthani attire, she was among the 36 NCC cadets who have come to Delhi from Rajasthan to take part in Independence Day’s celebration. READ MORE

In a First, Updated Moderna Vaccine That Targets Both 2020 & Omicron Variants Approved in UK

The UK has approved an updated Covid-19 vaccine which can target both, the original and the Omicron variant of the virus, becoming the first country to do so. READ MORE

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi Jailed for Six Years Over Corruption Charges

Acourt in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said. READ MORE

‘Tweet for Pakistan’: Sania Mirza Trolled By Neighbours For Wishing India Independence Day

Sania Mirza is a global tennis star. On the occasion of Independence day, the star player took to her official Twitter handle and shared her wishes for her nation. Sharing an image of her while playing tennis, in the caption, she wrote, “Happy Independence Day. 75 glorious years.” Many people whole-heartedly accepted her wishes but some used the social media platform to spew hate and troll her for not extending her wishes on Pakistan’s Independence Day, which falls on August 14. Why? Simply because she’s married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. READ MORE

Karan Johar Says ‘Can’t Predict’ Brahmastra’s Fate Amid Boycott Calls In Note For Ayan Mukerji’s Bday

On Ayan Mukerji’s birthday, Karan Johar wished the filmmaker by sharing a picture with him along with a long note for him. The ace producer showered Ayan with praises, showed his support to Brahmastra, and also noted that he doesn’t know what the future holds, even when it comes to Brahmastra. The statement comes amid social media users’ calls to boycott the Bramhastra. READ MORE

