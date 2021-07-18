News18 Evening Digest: Danish Siddiqui To Be Buried In Jamia Milia Islamia Graveyard & Other Top Stories

Danish Siddiqui Died of ‘Multiple Gunshots’, Body to be Buried in Graveyard of Alma Mater Jamia

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life while reporting from war torn Afghanistan, died of multiple gun shots, the Indian Embassy in Kabul confirmed on Sunday as it issued his death certificate. The slain journalist’s body will be buried in the graveyard of his alma mater Jamia Milia Islamia in Delhi, the varisty said today. READ MORE

Mumbai Rains: Water Complex Hit, Boil Drinking Water, BMC Tells Citizens

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains over the last two days had led to flooding in the water purification complex at Bhandup. READ MORE

PM Modi Hails Retired Army Major for Supporting Stray Animals During Covid Times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded a retired army officer for supporting stray animals during the coronavirus pandemic, and said such an initiative was a source of inspiration for the society. Major Pramila Singh (Retd) arranged food and treatment for the animals from her savings during the difficult period. READ MORE

Uzbek Man Arrested over Alleged Rape at Tokyo Olympic Stadium

A 30-year-old Uzbek man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of raping a woman in the Tokyo Olympic Stadium last week just days before the Games begin, according to police and media reports. The man, a university student identified as Davronbek Rakhmatullaev, allegedly raped the victim in her 20s on Friday night, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department told AFP without specifying the location. READ MORE

Rajpal Yadav on His Financial Crisis: I Had Support from Bollywood

Actor Rajpal Yadav opened up about receiving help from his well-wishers in Bollywood during his financial crisis in 2018. In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, the actor said, “I feel everyone should keep their doors open for others… How would I be here if people didn’t help me out? The whole world was with me, I had my beliefs to keep me going, I knew that I had all the support I needed." READ MORE

UK Woman Learns About Pension After Missing Out on Rs 77 Lakh in 20 years

A 100-year-old woman from the UK has just begun to claim her pension after spending decades thinking that she was not eligible and hence, missed out on £75,000 (Rs 77,39,117) in the last 20 years. Margaret Bradshaw was born in Croydon, UK, in 1921 but lived and worked in Canada for 30 years of her adult life, so she assumed that she was ineligible for the state pension when she returned to the country in 1990. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here