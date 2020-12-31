News18 Evening Digest: DCGI Hints at Covid-19 Vaccine Approval Soon, CBSE Board Exam Time Table to be Announced and Other Top Stories

'Happy New Year With Something in Hand': Drug Regulator Hints at Covid Vaccine Approval Soon

A vaccine against coronavirus can be approved in India soon, the country’s apex drug regulator hinted on Thursday and said the country will have a “happy new year with something in hand.” The assurance from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) comes ahead of a crucial meeting of the expert panel on emergency use vaccine authorization, which is set for Friday. READ MORE

CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2021 Dates Live Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Release Time Table Soon

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams 2021 datesheets for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today around 6 pm during a live session. The CBSE datesheets will be released online at cbse.nic.in soon after the live session. Students should also check the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for final 2021 datesheets for both theoretical and practical board examinations. LIVE NOW

Rape Accused Released on Bail 10 Days Ago Sexually Assaults, Kills 3-year-old Child in Maharashtra

A three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed by a rape accused who was out on bail in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Thursday. Adesh Patil (34) abducted the girl from her house when she was asleep with her parents at Vadgaon village in Pen tehsil in the early hours of Wednesday, said a police official. READ MORE

Hours After Supporting Pinarayi's Resolution Against Farm Laws, Kerala's Lone BJP MLA Backtracks

Hours after agreeing to Pinarayi Vijayan's resolution against Centre's farm laws, BJP's lone member on Kerala Assembly, O Rajagopal, on Thursday, backtracked on his stand. "I strongly opposed Kerala Assembly resolution. I have strongly opposed the resolution against farm laws. I have clearly stated my stand in the Assembly during my speech. I am not opposing the Centre's Bill and have not opposed the central government. This Bill is good for farmers. I have even said that PM is always ready for talks but the pre-condition by protesters to repeal the laws for talks, has delayed the process," he said in a statement. READ MORE

Gal Gadot Hails Shaheen Bagh's Activist Bilkis Bano as One of 'My Personal Wonder Women'

Bilkis Dadi, the octogenarian who was the face of the months-long anti-citizenship law protest in the Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood, has now found herself on Hollywood star Gal Gadot’s list of ‘My Personal Wonder Women’. The actor, who was recently seen reprising the titular role in “Wonder Woman 1984”, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page, acknowledging young girls and women from all walks of life across the globe. READ MORE

Tesla is Coming to India in 2021, But Which Car Will it Launch and How Much Will it Cost?

It seems like it is finally happening. We have been talking about Tesla’s entry into the Indian market for literally years now and once again, talks of the brand making its way to our country in 2021 are doing the rounds. But the hype this time around is bigger than ever and the reason for that is our Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has reportedly confirmed that yes, Tesla is indeed coming to India in 2021. Additionally, Gadkari has said that the first lot of cars that will be sold in India by Tesla will be sold as Completely Built-up Units, or CBU in short. READ MORE