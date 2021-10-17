News18 Evening Digest: Delhi CM Says Pollution Rising Due to Stubble Burning in Neighbouring States and Other Top Stories

Delhi Pollution Rising Due to Stubble Burning in Neighbouring States, Says CM Kejriwal

As Delhi’s air quality plunged into the “very poor" category on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that increase in pollution was due to stubble burning in neighbouring states as governments were “doing nothing" to help farmers to stop it. He appealed to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to understand their responsibilities towards reducing stubble burning and controlling pollution. Read More

Postpone Char Dham Yatra by 2 Days, U’khand CM Dhami Urges Devotees As IMD Issues Rain Alert

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for heavy rain across Uttarakhand, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday requested all devotees undertaking Char Dham Yatra to postpone the trip by a day or two. Read More

Bangladesh Durga Puja Violence: Vandalism Continues; Minorities Call for Countrywide Hunger Strike

A Hindu temple has been vandalised in Bangladesh in a fresh case of communal unrest amidst days of violence unleashed by unidentified Muslim bigots who attacked the minority community’s places of worship during the Durga Puja celebrations over alleged blasphemy, prompting a minority group to announce a countrywide hunger strike, media reports said on Sunday. Read More

Leopard Mauls Teenage Girl to Death in Front of Her Father in Madhya Pradesh

A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in the forest in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred under the Kanhiwada forest area near Pandiwada village on Saturday afternoon, Forest Ranger Yogesh Patel said. Read More

WATCH: Russia Film Crew Returns to Earth After Shooting First Movie in Space

A Russian actor and a film director have returned to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. Yulia Peresild and Klim Shipenko landed as scheduled on Kazakhstan’s steppe early on Sunday, according to footage broadcast live by the Russian space agency. They were ferried back to terra firma by cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, who had been on the space station for the past six months. Read More

Katrina Kaif Hugs Vicky Kaushal in Viral Video From Sardar Udham Premiere

The rumoured relationship between Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif has garnered a lot of buzz since it was first reported. The actors have been spotted publicly a few times and there were even rumours that they are secretly engaged. Recently these reports were fueled again when Katrina attended the premiere of Vicky’s latest film Sardar Udham. In a video from the event shared by Katrina’s fan-page, Vicky can be seen giving Katrina a tight hug. Needless to say, the video quickly went viral on social media. Read More

WATCH: Radha Yadav Takes One-Handed Stunner in Women’s Big Bash League

Indian women cricketer Radha Yadav took a one-handed stunner to gain all the limelight at the women’s Big Bash League. Turning up for Sydney Sixers, she leaped in the air and plucked the ball with her left hand. The batter on the receiving end was Millon Du Preez. It was a superb catch and soon her teammates joined in to celebrate. Read More

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.