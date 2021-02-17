News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Court Acquits Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar Defamation Case; 50% Rise in Infections in 5 Mumbai Wards & Other Top Stories

Man of Social Status Can be Sexual Abuser Too, Observes Delhi Court as it Acquits Priya Ramani in MJ Akbar's Defamation Case

Observing that a man "even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser", Delhi Court on Wednesday acquitted Priya Ramani in criminal defamation case by MJ Akbar. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on February 1 reserved the judgment for February 10 after Akbar as well as Ramani completed their arguments.

50% Rise in Infections in 5 Wards, Multiple Buildings Sealed: Here are Latest Updates on Mumbai Covid-19 Cases

With a spike in Covid-19 data in Mumbai-West ward, that covers Chembur and Tilak Nagar, the BMC has pasted notice outside 550 housing societies threatening to seal them in case of high prevalence of positive cases among residents. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today travelled in local train from Byculla to CSMT and urged people to wear masks.

Petrol Crosses Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan, Rs 99.90 in MP as Rates Up for 9th Straight Day

For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row. Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With Gogoi Gone, Assam Cong Banks on Chhattisgarh Model and Anti-CAA Stance to Win Assembly Polls

In Assam Congress, Tarun Gogoi is being sorely missed. Despite the fact that the BJP seems to have the edge, previously the Congress was feeling that with the giant presence of the former chief minister, it would be able to regain much of its lost ground in the state ahead of assembly polls around April. His death has come as a big setback certainly, but now the Congress in Assam has decided to follow the Chhattisgarh model.

India Squad for Last Two Tests: No Mohammed Shami & Ravindra Jadeja; Umesh Yadav to Join After Fitness Test

India announced the squad for the remaining two Tests against England in Ahmedabad, adding that Umesh Yadav will replace Shardul Thakur after completing a fitness test. There was no mention of Mohammed Shami or Ravindra Jadeja in the BCCI statement, which likely means they're yet to be fully fit.

Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Arrives in Her Father's Autorickshaw for Felicitation Ceremony

Recently, Manya Singh won hearts when she was named the runner-up for VLCC Femina Miss India 2020. From being the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver to a runner up at a beauty pageant, her journey has become the talking point around the country.