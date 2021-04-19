News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Govt Imposes Lockdown Till April 26, UK PM Boris Johnson Cancels India Visit and Other Top Stories

Coronavirus Curfew in Delhi: What are the Fresh Curbs as Kejriwal Govt Extends Lockdown?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced to extend the lockdown till next Monday in view of growing coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi has been witnessing record number of cases lately, with nearly 24,000 cases being clocked on Sunday alone. The positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent, meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. Read More

UK PM Boris Johnson’s India Visit Cancelled Over Covid Surge

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson has cancelled his visit amid the Covid-19 situation in India. This comes even as Britain’s Opposition Labour party on Sunday joined called for Johnson to cancel his visit to India, starting next Sunday Public Health England (PHE) has said that 77 cases of the so-called double mutant Indian variant have been detected in the UK since last month and that it has now been classed as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI). Read More

‘History Would’ve been Kinder…’: Harsh Vardhan’s Point by Point Rebuttal to Manmohan Singh’s Letter

Union Minister for Health, Harsh Vardhan on Monday replied to former PM Manmohan Singh’s letter on fighting Covid-19 and said that most suggestions provided by him had already been enacted by the government a week prior and that the Congress needs to admit that India has been doing very well in terms of vaccinations. Read More

Watch: Railway Official Runs Towards Train And Saves Child Fallen On Tracks in Mumbai

A timely intervention and extraordinary courage shown by a railway pointsman with the Central Railway (Mumbai division) has saved a child who had fallen off the platform onto the tracks seconds before a train approached the station. A video of the hair-raising incident has gone viral on social media and internet users are praising the official. Read More

IPL 2021: A Solid Middle-Order And Strong Death-Overs Show – How RCB Have Turned it Around

It’s been just about 10 days since the IPL 2021 got underway but the manner in which perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their campaign has been a delight. For the first time in their history, RCB have won their first three matches and already beaten the likes of defending champions Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Fittingly, they are sitting at the top of the points tally, remaining the only unbeaten team so far. Read More

