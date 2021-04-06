News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Govt Imposes Night Curfew from 10pm-5am Till April 30 and Other Top Stories

Night Curfew in Delhi from 10pm-5am Till April 30 as Covid Strikes. What You Need to Know About Fresh Curbs

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in New Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to impose a night curfew in the national capital from Tuesday night. Delhi has seen an exponential rise in cases over the past two weeks. On Monday, the data provided by the government showed that Delhi recorded 3,548 cases in 24 hours. There were 15 coronavirus related deaths during the same 24 hours. READ MORE

Mukhtar Ansari Handed Over to UP Police; Banda on High Alert as Cops Bring Back BSP Strongman

The security at Uttar Pradesh’s Banda has been beefed up as UP police are on their way to bring back Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari to the city. The Punjab police handed over the Mau MLA to UP police on Tuesday and will escort the cavalcade to the state border. READ MORE

Covid-19 Vaccination: On-site Registration for Health, Frontline Workers Now Only at Govt Centres

The Centre has said that on-site registration for COVID-19 inoculation for healthcare and frontline workers aged 18 to 44 years will now only be available at government COVID vaccination centres. They will have to produce original photo identity cards and a copy of their employment certificate, it said. READ MORE

In Stalin vs EPS, Absence of Jaya, Karunanidhi Signals New Contours of Dravidian Politics

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are not only crucial because they will put an end to the debate on who sits on the throne for the next five years but also because they will determine the shape of Dravidian politics in the absence of the charismatic J Jayalalithaa of the ruling AIADMK and the colossal M Karunanidhi of the DMK, according to political experts. READ MORE

IPL 2021: Former India Cricketer and Mumbai Indians’ Scout Kiran More Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former India wicketkeeper and Mumbai Indians’ talent scout Kiran More has tested positive for COVID-19, the IPL franchise said on Tuesday. The 58-year-old More is also the wicket-keeping consultant of the five-time IPL champions. READ MORE

Chinese Human Hair Scam Busted in Hyderabad as Officials Clamp Down on Undervalued Exports

In a shocking discovery, manufacturers and exporters of human hair in India have come across a scam being run by certain Chinese nationals who are smuggling human hair out of Hyderabad to China through Myanmar. According to reports, Hyderabad has become a hub of illegal hair exports to China. Here, Chinese importers file lower invoices for the product in order to evade import duty on them in countries like China and Myanmar. READ MORE