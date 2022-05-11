News18 Evening Digest: Delhi HC Delivers Split Verdict on Criminalising Marital Rape and Other Stories

Delhi HC Delivers Split Verdict on Criminalising Marital Rape, Case Goes to Supreme Court Next

A two-judge bench of Delhi High Court pronounced split verdict on criminalising marital rape on Wednesday, leaving the law unchanged for now. Justice Rajiv Shakdher ruled in favour of criminalising marital rape while Justice Hari Shankar disagreed.

Ordering From Zomato and Swiggy? You May Face a Delay in Receiving Orders; Here’s Why

Food tech giants Swiggy and Zomato are facing a shortage of delivery executive amid a number of reasons, which is in turn affecting their services, a report said on Wednesday. Bengaluru-based Swiggy is already in the process of suspending its daily essentials and grocery service Supr Daily, across major metro cities, and has temporarily made unavailabe its 'Genie' services. As per the report, the shortage of delivery executive is causing service delays in several areas, and may hurt ordering numbers by the customers in these regions — thereby hurting the business as a whole.

‘There Should be Lakshman Rekha, Court Should Respect Govt…’: Rijiju as SC Puts Sedition Law on Hold

Shortly after the Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold the application of sedition law, union law minister Kiren Rijiju said there should be a "Lakshman Rekha" guiding different institutions, including the executive and the judiciary, and said no one should cross their "boundary".

What is FCRA? The Law on Spotlight After CBI Whip on NGOs Over Foreign Funding

In a countrywide crackdown on foreign donations in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has held 14 people, including Union Home Ministry officials, middlemen and non-government organisations (NGOs) for facilitating the clearance of foreign grants.

In Historic Order, SC Puts on Hold Sedition Law, Says No New FIRs to be Filed till Re-Examination; Those Already Charged Can Seek Bail

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Central government to re-examine and reconsider the provisions of Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which criminalises the offence of sedition.

Dhinchak Pooja is Back With ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’ Reboot and it’s a Certified Banger

Selfie maine leli aaj," remember the viral song by our very own Dhinchak Pooja? A few years back, a cringe-pop star took the internet by storm with this one song. And now, after a couple of years, Dhinchak is back with the second iteration of the song that broke the Internet.

