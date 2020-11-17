News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Markets Could Shut Soon, Amit Shah Calls 'Gupkar Gang' an 'Unholy Global Alliance' & Other Top Stories

Delhi Markets May Shut Soon as Kejriwal Sends Relock Proposal to Centre Amid Surging Virus Cases

As Covid-19 cases surge in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is mulling to shut down markets that have a "potential of becoming hotspots". The Aam Aadmi Party government has sent a proposal in this regard to the Centre. "We are seeking permission from the central government to close markets if crowds don't decrease, as the shopping areas have potential of becoming Covid-19 hotspots," the chief minister said on Tuesday. Delhi on Monday recorded 3,797 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713, authorities said. READ MORE

Amit Shah Says 'Gupkar Gang' an 'Unholy Global Alliance' That Wants to Push J&K Back into Era of Terror

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, an "unholy global alliance" and alleged that along with the Congress, it wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil. In a series of tweets, Shah alleged that the "Gupkar Gang is going global" and wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The conglomerate of regional and national political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was formed defending the restoration of the Article 370, scrapped last year. "Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," he said. READ MORE

It's Raining Caste-based Boards in Karnataka, Lingayats Latest to be Rewarded by BSY; Experts Fume

It is raining caste development boards and corporations in Karnataka. After setting up Kaadu Golla Development Corporation and Maratha Development Board, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has issued an order to set up a Veerashaiva - Lingayat Development Corporation with immediate effect. Public opinion is divided over the setting up of caste-based boards and corporations for political gains. Some are welcoming it, while others are arguing the move will divide society further on caste lines. The Kaadu Golla Development Corporation was set up with an eye on Sira by-elections which the BJP won. The Gollas live in sizable numbers in the area and the BJP believes they voted for the party after the corporation was constituted. READ MORE

Certain Elements Inside Pakistan Military Had Links to Al-Qaeda: Barack Obama on Raid That Killed Osama

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Laden's hideout because it was an "open secret" that certain elements inside Pakistan's military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links to the Taliban and perhaps even al-Qaeda, sometimes using them as strategic assets against Afghanistan and India. Giving a blow-by-blow account of the Abbottabad raid by American commandos that killed the world's most wanted terrorist on May 2, 2011 in his latest book "A Promised Land", the former US president said that the top secret operation was opposed by the then defence secretary Robert Gates and his former vice president Joe Biden, who is now the President-elect. READ MORE

'Democracy Bigger than Ego': Michelle Obama on How She Put Aside Her Anger for Peaceful Transition

Michelle Obama has weighed in on the refusal of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to move forward with a transition of power to the incoming administration, reflecting on where she was four years ago and how -- though the process of ceding responsibility to the Trumps was difficult -- she persisted. "I was hurt and disappointed -- but the votes had been counted and Donald Trump had won," the former first lady wrote in a post on her Instagram account. "My husband and I instructed our staffs to do what George and Laura Bush had done for us: run a respectful, seamless transition of power -- one of the hallmarks of American democracy." READ MORE

CSK Should 'Release' MS Dhoni Going Into IPL Mega Auction, Says Aakash Chopra

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra has suggested that Chennai Super Kings should release MS Dhoni into the auction pool if there is a mega auction ahead of IPL 2021. Chopra said CSK should instead use the Right to Match card for Dhoni in the auction, thereby saving up on a lot of money. Dhoni had a poor IPL 2020 but confirmed that he will turn out for yellow (CSK) in the next season as well. There's no clarity on how long he intends to continue playing, so Chopra said CSK might not be looking at him as a three-year option. READ MORE