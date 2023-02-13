News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Mayor Polls Postponed, Supreme Court Says Nominated Members Shouldn’t Vote & Other Top Stories

Delhi Mayor Polls Postponed, Supreme Court Says Nominated Members Shouldn’t Vote

The Supreme Court on Monday heard Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Shelly Oberoi’s plea challenging the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena’s decision to permit the nominated members to vote in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). READ MORE

Adani Row: No Objection to Expert Panel by SC to Strengthen Regulatory Regime, Centre Tells Top Court

Amid the Opposition’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) into the Adani Group row, the Centre on Monday told Supreme Court that it has no objection to a proposal for setting up a panel of domain experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market. READ MORE

‘Why Provide 40 Cops to CM’s Wife?’ Sidhu Moose Wala’s Father Questions Punjab Govt on Law & Order

Slain Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh has questioned law and order in Punjab and slammed the state government for not providing justice to his while providing “40 cops” for the security of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife. READ MORE

LTTE Chief Prabhakaran Alive? Tamil Nadu Leader Claims He Will Appear Soon

Veteran Tamil Nadu politician Pazha Nedumaran on Monday made a shocking claim that LTTE chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, who was declared dead by the Sri Lankan government in 2009, is alive and healthy. READ MORE

Rishab Shetty Calls Meeting With PM Narendra Modi ‘Inspiring’, Says ‘Your Encouragement Means…’

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty took to social media to share pictures of his meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, in Bengaluru. Taking to Twitter, the actor summarised his experience of meeting the PM and revealed what he discussed with him. READ MORE

NTR 30: Janhvi Kapoor To Star With RRR Star in Kortala Siva’s Next, Shoot To Begin In Feb End?

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor is one of the much loved stars in the industry. The actress recently hit the headlines when her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor denied the reports of her joining a South film. Now, new reports suggest that the actress is set to make her Telugu debut that too in a film starring one of the leading stars - Jr NTR. READ MORE

