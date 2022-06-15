News18 Evening Digest: Delhi Police Deny Forcibly Entering Congress Office and Other Top Stories

Pilot Among Cong Leaders Detained; Delhi Police Deny Forcibly Entering AICC Office | Top Points

Sachin Pilot was among the top Congress leaders detained as Rahul Gandhi clocked in over 24 hours at the office of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, the third day of his questioning in connection to the National Herald newspaper money laundering case. Congress leaders and workers clashed with police during a protest in central Delhi, despite prohibitory orders and no permission to stage a protest. Read More

India to Broaden the Spectrum with 5G: 10X Faster Than 4G, Ease of Biz, AI Push, Here’s What It Means

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications to conduct an auction through which spectrum will be assigned to the successful bidders for providing 5G services to public and enterprises. Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: “Moving forward with PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a Digital India. Spectrum auction announced today is an integral part of developing Bharat Ka 5G ecosystem.” Read More

Exclusive | China Tells Pak It Wants to Set Up Military Outposts in Balochistan for CPEC Security

Beijing has demanded military outposts in Balochistan during a recent visit of the Pakistan army’s top leadership to China, CNN-News18 has learnt. Top military sources said that Chinese authorities displayed reservations about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and their staff’s security in Pakistan. Read More

Brahmastra Trailer Shows Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s First Onscreen Kiss Together; Fans React

After a long wait of seven years, the trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is finally out. One of the most awaited movie spectacles of 2022, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film marks Ranbir and Alia’s first project together. This is also the duo’s first film after their marriage which took place in April this year. Needless to say, Ranbir and Alia’s fans are super excited about the film. Read More

GST Council-Appointed GoM to Meet on June 17; Likely To Discuss GST Rate Rationalisation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led group of ministers (GoM), which was set up last year by the GST Council to suggest ways for augmenting revenue by rationalising tax rates and correcting anomalies in the tax structure, is likely to meet on June 17. The panel of ministers is likely to discuss a proposal to shift rate slabs from the current five per cent to seven or eight per cent; and from 18 per cent to 20 per cent, sources told CNBC-TV18. Read More

